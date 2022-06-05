Mike Sainristil's move to defense is no spring fling for Michigan

In the past, Michigan has utilized the spring to allow players to try their hands at playing another position to see if there's a potential fit. It could be within the same side of the ball, or could it be on the opposite side altogether.

For senior wide receiver Mike Sainristil, it appears that he may have found his match on the defensive side of the ball at defensive back.

It appears it's no spring fling, either, the Wolverines are serious about their intentions with the do-it-all player.

Just ask Jim Harbaugh.

"I know he's going to stick on defense because we just went through a spring practice where he not only stuck, he really stood out," Harbaugh said. "He was starting at nickel when the spring ended. Now, he's going to be in competition with Rod Moore who wasn't in spring. He can play nickel, he can play corner and then, the days we brought him back to as a receiver, it didn't look like he had missed a beat there as well. Definitely on track to be a two, and three-way player. He's going to play special teams as well.

"Super excited. He's putting a lot of really good tools in his toolbox. The more really good tools you have in the toolbox, the more valuable the toolbox is. All A-plus, plus for Mike Sainristil."

While the move for Sainristil could've been for depth purposes during the spring, it appears that it could be one to pay dividends down the line for Sainristil.

Not just for his overall knowledge of the game but even the minute details a defensive back or wide receiver needs to know to be successful at his craft.

Every little bit helps and Sainristil has been the perfect candidate.

"Percentage-wise, he was definitely more with the defense," Harbaugh said. "For reps, for plays and for meeting times. I think that it was only natural that it was a new position for him on defense. The kind of cool thing was, he was taking his offensive knowledge and be able to apply that as a secondary defender. As a corner and a nickel, he knows what a receiver is trying to get done. How that offensive player is trying to attack defensively. Now, he's using the tools how he knows what a defensive player tries to defend when he's an offensive player. His growth as a football player overall has exponentially grown.

"A good question would probably be why don't you do that with every player? It really takes three criticial things for a guy to be a two-way player. One, they've got to have the skillset to do it. Secondly, they've got to be smart to do it, to learn two different playbooks. You have to be willing. That doesn't line up with every single player but it does with Mike Sainristil."

