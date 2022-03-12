Mike Sainristil Working at Corner; Could Play Three Ways

"I already have great relationships with the coaches, with Coach Clink (DB Coach Steve Clinkscale )." Sainristil is valuing the one-on-one time and being in the defensive meetings.

"I said coach, I'll do whatever for this team. You could put me at center, I'll play center if you need me to." Sainristil said he had already been telling the defensive coaches he was ready if they ever needed him, even making the comments to former Defensive Coordinator Mike Macdonald last season.

In the secondary, Michigan loses starting corner Vincent Gray and one of their most important players in safety/nickel Daxton Hill . DJ Turner and Gemon Green return, and there are young guys ready to contribute, but there is an experience gap on the defensive side of the ball, and a big void at the nickel position. When Harbaugh made the call, Sainristil didn't hesistate.

Sainristil played in all 14 games for Michigan, finishing the season with 22 receptions for 312 yards and 2 touchdowns. The wide receiver group in Ann Arbor is loaded with only Daylen Baldwin departing and Ronnie Bell returning after missing the 2021 season. Throw in the talented freshmen Jim Harbaugh referred to as "freak show", and the wide receivers have potential for double digit contributors.

Before spring camp began, there were indications that Mike Sainristil would be spending time with the cornerbacks. Surprising maybe at first, but not shocking given his history and physical play.

So Sainristil has been working with corners so far in camp, but has spent time with the wide receivers as well. Throughout his time in Ann Arbor, he also has been a consistent contributor on special teams. Harbaugh made it clear recently, he expects that to continue.

On working with the corners, Harbaugh said, "He is right now, yeah. Mike has been playing corner and nickel corner for the start of the spring ball. Project him as a two-way player, maybe a three-way player."

The last three-way player for Jim Harbaugh was of course Jabrill Peppers. in 2016, Peppers played the Viper position on a talented defense, was Michigan's main returner, and took snaps on offense in the Wildcat formation.

Sainristil is no stranger to the defensive side of the ball. Not only did he play both ways in high school, but he was recruited by then Defensive Coordinator Don Brown to play defense. Some will remember the tug of war that occurred between the offensive and defensive coaches once he was on campus, but when he was asked to make the choice, he chose offense.

"I just told them, I like having the ball in my hands, I like making plays."

Sainristil has made plays at wide receiver for sure at Michigan, but his greatest strength has been his blocking. When asked about his defensive mentality, Sainristil says his thinking isn't any different.

"Just being physical. When I was receiving one thing that I really cared about was blocking." Sainristil believes that experience, and love of blocking, will help him greatly in his move to corner. Jim Harbaugh agrees saying, " He’s got the skill-set for it. He’s got the skill-set for receiver, he’s got the skill-set for corner, for nickel corner."

Technically an experiment currently, Sainristil seems excited about the potential to be a contributor in all three phases, and Harbaugh believes he has the ability. Time will tell, but Sainristil's physicality would be a welcome sight on the defensive side of the ball in 2022.



