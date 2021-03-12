There were plenty of storylines in today's game, with U-M's Juwan Howard getting ejected and fifth-year senior point guard Mike Smith turning in a historic performance.

The Michigan Wolverines' basketball team took down Maryland this afternoon, 79-66, in the Big Ten Tournament quarterfinals, and will next take on the winner of the Ohio State/Purdue showdown tomorrow at 1:00 PM ET.

Freshman center Hunter Dickinson got Michigan's scoring started today with an early lay-in to put his club up 2-0 right off the bat. Maryland quickly took a 7-2 lead, however, starting a hot three-of-three from the field.

The Terrapins' edge was 7-4 at the under-16 timeout, and the Wolverines' offense was just two-of-eight shooting at that point. A triple from junior guard Eric Ayala extended Maryland's margin to 12-6 with 14:05 to go.

Terrapin senior guard Darryl Morsell was fouled on a lay in in transition at 13:13 to make the score 15-6, and head coach Juwan Howard was forced to call a timeout. U-M fifth-year senior big man Austin Davis quickly gave his club a boost with a layup off an offensive rebound at the 11:31 mark, however, to trim the Terps' edge to 17-13.

The board was Michigan's fifth offensive rebound of the game. Maryland's lead was 17-15 at the under-12 media break, and the Maize and Blue had some momentum with a 6-0 run at that point.

U-M was dealt a blow with 8:50 remaining in the half, with freshman center Hunter Dickinson getting tagged with his second foul and his club trailing 21-15. A 6-0 Maryland run stretched its margin to 23-15 at the under-eight timeout, and Michigan was shooting a dismal 35 percent from the field at that point.

The Wolverines continued to chip away though, thanks in large part to senior guard Chaundee Brown. A floater in the lane at 7:05 made the score 26-19, and a corner triple from the 6-5 senior guard at 5:50 made it 31-24.

Things quickly got worse for the Maize and Blue though, with Ayala giving Maryland its biggest lead of the first half (36-24) with a layup with 4:40 to go. Junior forward Brandon Johns then gave his club a much-needed spark with a quick 5-0 run to cut the deficit to 36-29 with 3:37 remaining, and that's where the score stood at the under-four timeout.

Sophomore guard Franz Wagner clawed Michigan to within two (38-36) with a lay in at the 1:34 mark, before two free throws from fifth-year senior guard Mike Smith tied the game with 48 seconds to go.

A driving layup from Wagner put U-M on top 40-38 lead at halftime, with his squad ending the first 20 minutes on an 8-0 (and 16-2) run. Maryland ended the half, meanwhile, with a 2:26 scoring drought.