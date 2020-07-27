The Michigan Wolverines' baseball program only has three of its former members currently on active Major League rosters, but one of them — San Diego Padres backup infielder Jake Cronenworth — made a significant splash in his first big league at-bat yesterday. He came to the plate for the first time in the bottom of the ninth inning with his club trailing the Arizona Diamondbacks 4-2, and recorded an RBI double to pull his Padres to within one (San Diego wound up losing, 4-3).

Former Michigan Wolverines baseball player Jake Cronenworth is a backup utility infielder for the Padres. (USA Today Sports Images)

Jake Cronenworth comes through with an RBI double for his first career hit in his first #MLB at-bat. pic.twitter.com/4HK5Obt5I2 — MLB Pipeline (@MLBPipeline) July 27, 2020

Cronenworth had entered the game in the bottom of the eighth as a pinch runner, making his Major League debut in the process. "It was awesome," he exclaimed after the game. "I really don't know how to describe it. It was at the last second that I was told I was going to pinch run for Hos [San Diego first baseman Eric Hosmer]. "I didn't have time to think about how I'd be coming up fourth in the next inning, because it was just like 'I'm pinch running.' I realized once I came back in the dugout I'd be hitting the next inning if someone got on base. "All of that really just helped me not to have think about anything." Despite Sunday's heroics, Cronenworth did not earn the starting nod in the Padres' Monday series conclusion against the Diamondbacks.

Click the image to sign up for TheWolverine.com, free for 60 days!

RP James Bourque, Washington Nationals (Played at U-M from 2012-14)

He made the reigning World Series champions' Opening Day 30-man roster as a reliever. Bourque has made one appearance out of the bullpen so far in 2020, pitching one scoreless inning in the Nationals' 9-2 win over the New York Yankees on July 25. He gave up one hit in the inning, but did not allow any other baserunners. “I think I went into spring training this year with the mindset that I wanted to focus on what I was doing," Bourque explained to reporters on Saturday. "My job is not to be the GM, so I’m not deciding who’s making the team. “I can just go out there and control what I’m doing and my mindset, and I think I kind of took that into spring training. I just want to go out there and show the staff and the front office I can help this team win, and I think that actually made it a lot easier to go out and pitch and do what I’m supposed to do. "So I really didn’t concern myself too much about the roster, and the guys we already had. For me it was more just what can I do to make sure I help this team out whenever they need me. "Right now, they decided they need me right now. I’m just ready to jump in whenever, so it’s having that always ready mindset."

INF Jake Cronenworth, San Diego Padres (2013-15)

The aforementioned RBI double on Sunday was Cronenworth's only Major League at-bat, with the 26-year old having made the Padres' roster as a backup infielder. His RBI double in his debut bounced off the right field fence at PETCO Park, which is known as one of — if not — the toughest hitters' parks in the Majors. "His left-handed bat, ability to run and positional versatility were on full display Sunday," Jeff Sanders of The San Diego Union-Tribune wrote. "The 26-year-old made his big league debut as a pinch-runner for Eric Hosmer in the eighth inning and raced home with a game-tying run on Greg Garcia’s bloop single to center. "The Padres kept him as Hosmer’s replacement at first base in the top of the ninth and he doubled in a run off [Arizona reliever] Archie Bradley in the bottom of the ninth. Just like that he was a major leaguer. "The setting was so odd that Cronenworth was taken aback by the number of congratulatory texts after the Padres' 4-3 loss. "'I didn’t know that many people were watching the game,' he said. He also shared an emotional phone call with his dad."

SP Rich Hill, Minnesota Twins (2000-02)