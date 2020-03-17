The NBA and NHL, like the rest of the sports world, has been put on hold due to the Coronavirus outbreak. Last Wednesday evening, the NBA announced that the league would be suspended for the time being. "We made this decision to safeguard the health and well-being of fans, players, everyone connected to our game and the general public," NBA Commissioner Adam Silver said in a letter to fans. "This hiatus will last at least 30 days and we intend to resume the season, if and when it becomes safe for all concerned." Soon after the NBA's decision, the NHL followed suit. "Our goal is to resume play as soon as it is appropriate and prudent, so that we will be able to complete the season and award the Stanley Cup,” NHL commissioner Gary Bettman said in a statement. RELATED: Tom Brady Moving On From New England Patriots RELATED: Juwan Howard Reflects On First Season As Michigan's Head Coach

This season has been memorable so far for Michigan Wolverines in both leagues. In the NBA, Duncan Robinson set a Miami Heat franchise record for most made three-pointers in a season by an individual player. Robinson is fourth in the league in three-point field goal percentage, shooting 44.8 percent. He's made 243 three-pointers on the season, which is the third most in the NBA. Robinson participated in the February Three-Point Contest on All-Star Weekend. Brooklyn Nets star guard Caris LeVert has broken out ever since returning from an injury that held him out for 24 games. On March 3, LeVert scored a career-high 51 points in an overtime win over the Boston Celtics. With the Nets down three points, he was fouled shooting a three-pointer just before time expired in regulation. LeVert nailed all three free throws, forcing the game to an extra five minutes. LeVert poured in 37 of his 51 points in the fourth quarter and overtime. Dallas Mavericks guard Tim Hardaway Jr. is having quite possibly his most efficient season of his career. The seven-year veteran is shooting 40.7 percent from three-point range for the season, the highest mark of his career. His previous high was when he shot 36.3 percent from deep in his rookie year with the New York Knicks. Washington Wizards forward Moe Wagner played in the Rising Stars Game on All-Star Weekend. In the NHL, two former Wolverines are near the top of the league in major categories. Toronto Maple Leafs forward Kyle Connor's 38 goals are tied for the sixth-most in the league this season by any player, and his 73 points are tied for 15th in the league. Last week, Connor notched his 200th career point, a game-winning goal against the Edmonton Oilers. Las Vegas Golden Knights forward Max Pacioretty leads the club in goals (32) and points (66), and is second in assists (34). His 66 points are tied for 20th in the entire league. His 32 goals rank are tied for 13th in the NHL. Vancouver Canucks defenseman Quinn Hughes, an All-Star and leading candidate for the Rookie of the Year, has recorded eight goals and 45 assists this season. His 53 points lead all rookies, regardless of position. Columbus Blue Jackets defenseman Zachary Werenski leads all defensemen in goals scored, with 20 on the year, making him just the second at the position in the past three years to reach the mark.

Werenski is just the second NHL defenseman in the past three years to reach 20 goals in a single season (TOR M. Rielly, 20 in 2018-19). He is five goals clear of the nearest blueliner on the goal scoring leader board and has 3-3-6 in his last eight games. #CBJ — CBJ Public Relations (@BlueJacketsPR) March 2, 2020

Here's a full update on every former Michigan Wolverine in the NBA and NHL:

Former Michigan Wolverines Basketball Players In The NBA

Updated through March 17

Ignas Brazdeikis, New York Knicks

Has played in nine NBA games this season, but has primarily been with the Knicks' G-League affiliate, the Westchester Knicks ... In his nine NBA appearances, Brazdeikis is averaging 1.9 points per game. In his 24 G-League games played, Brazdeikis is averaging 20.9 points, 7.2 rebounds and 3.1 assists per game.

Trey Burke, Free Agent

Was waived by the 76ers soon after the Feb. 6 trade deadline ... He is now free to sign with another team ... Averages 5.9 points, 1.4 rebounds and 2.1 assists per game in 25 appearances on the season.

Tim Hardaway Jr., Dallas Mavericks

Hardaway is the third-leading scorer on the Mavericks, averaging 15.8 points, 3.1 rebounds and 2.0 assists per game on the season ... He has appeared in 63 games, and has started in 50 ... He's shooting 40.7 percent from three-point range on the year ... The Mavericks are 40-27, and currently sit at seventh in the Western Conference.

Caris LeVert, Brooklyn Nets

LeVert missed 24 games earlier in the season with a thumb injury, but returned just after the new year. He had been coming off the bench after his return, but was inserted back into the starting lineup on Feb. 3 in light of Kyrie Irving's knee injury), and has started every game since. On the season, LeVert is averaging 17.7 points, 4.1 rebounds and 4.1 assists per game in 39 appearances. The Nets are 30-34, and hold the No. 7 spot in the Eastern Conference.

Jordan Poole, Golden State Warriors

Averages 8.8 points, 2.1 rebounds and 2.4 assists per contest in 57 appearances and 14 starts on the season ... The Warriors are 15-50 on the year.

Duncan Robinson, Miami Heat

Robinson averages 13.3 points, 3.3 rebounds and 1.4 assists per game ... Has started in 60 of his 65 appearances on the season ... Robinson is first on the Heat and fourth in the league in three-point field goal percentage at 44.8 percent. He's made 243 three-pointers on the season, which is the third most in the NBA, and is a Heat franchise record for most threes in a season ... He participated in the Three-Point Contest on All-Star weekend ... The Heat are fourth in the Eastern Conference at 41-24.

Glenn Robinson III, Philadelphia 76ers

Was traded from the Warriors to the Philadelphia 76ers at the deadline. Had started in all 48 of his games with the Warriors this season, and averaged 12.9 points, 4.7 rebounds and 1.8 assists. With the 76ers, he is averaging 7.4 points, 2.8 rebounds and 0.9 assists per game in 12 contests, with four starts ... The 76ers are sixth in the Eastern Conference with a 39-26 record.



Moritz Wagner, Washington Wizards

Wagner is third in the league in charges drawn, with 26 on the season ... Averages 9.5 points, 5.2 rebounds and 1.3 assists per contest ... He has started in five of his 37 appearances on the season ... Wagner missed nearly two months from early December to early February with an ankle injury, before returning just before the All-Star break and playing in the Rising Stars Game ... The Wizards are 24-40, and are ninth in the Eastern Conference.

Derrick Walton Jr., Detroit Pistons

Was a part of a trade from the Clippers to the Atlanta Hawks, and then was waived by the club shortly thereafter ... Feb. 21, the Pistons signed Walton to a 10-day contract ... After the contract expired, Walton was not re-signed by the club ... He is free to sign with another team ... Had appeared in 23 games this season for the Clippers, and played three games for the Pistons ... He's averaging 2.0 points and 1.0 assists per game in 9.5 minutes per game for the entire season.

D.J. Wilson, Milwaukee Bucks

Averages 3.2 points, 2.2 rebounds and 0.7 assists in 9.0 minutes per game this season in 31 appearances ... Has played five games for the Bucks' G-League Affiliate, the Wisconsin Herd, averaging 18.8 points, 6.4 rebounds and 3.0 assists per game ... The Bucks are on top of the Eastern Conference, and have the NBA's best record at 53-12.

Former Michigan Wolverines Hockey Players In The NHL

Updated through March 17

C Andrew Cogliano, Dallas Stars

Has three goals and 11 assists in 68 games played on the season for the 37-24-8 Stars.



LW J.T. Compher, Colorado Avalanche

Has 11 goals and 20 assists in 67 games on the season for the 42-20-8 Avalanche.

LW Kyle Connor, Winnipeg Jets

Has 38 goals and 35 assists in 71 games this season for the 37-28-6 Jets ... He leads the team in goals and points ... His 38 goals are tied for the sixth-most goals scored in the league this season by any player ... His 73 points are tied for 15th in the league.

On March 11, Connor notched his 200th career point in a 4-2 win over the Oilers, a game in which Connor scored the game-winner and had two goals on the night.

C Andrew Copp, Winnipeg Jets

Has 10 goals and 16 assists on the season in 63 games for the 37-28-6 Jets.

C Luke Glendening, Detroit Red Wings

He missed 11 games early in the season with a wrist injury ... Has six goals and three assists in 60 games on the season for the 17-49-5 Red Wings.

LW Carl Hagelin, Washington Capitals

Was out four weeks earlier in the season with an upper body injury ... He has posted eight goals and 17 assists in 58 games on the season.

D Quinn Hughes, Vancouver Canucks

Hughes, an All-Star and leading candidate for the Calder Trophy, given to the NHL's top rookie, has recorded eight goals and 45 assists through 68 appearances this season ... His 53 points are the most out of any rookie in the NHL this season ... The Canucks are 36-27-6.

C Zach Hyman, Toronto Maple Leafs

Hyman has 37 points in 51 appearances ... Has 21 goals and 16 assists this season for the 36-25-9 Maple Leafs.

D Jack Johnson, Pittsburgh Penguins

Has three goals and eight assists on the season in 67 games ... The Penguins are 40-23-6.

D Steven Kampfer, Boston Bruins

Kampfer has played this season for both the Boston Bruins and their AHL affiliate, the Providence Bruins ... For the NHL Bruins, he has appeared in 10 games this season, notching two assists ... In the AHL, Kampfer has three goals and six assists in 22 games.

C Dylan Larkin, Detroit Red Wings

Larkin has 19 goals and 34 assists in 71 games on the season for the 17-49-5 Red Wings ... He is second on the team in goals scored and is first on the team in points and assists.

D Jon Merrill, Las Vegas Golden Knights

Has two goals and five assists on the season in 49 games played for the 39-24-8 Golden Knights.

C Tyler Motte, Vancouver Canucks

Missed two months due to a foot injury early in the season, and missed several weeks in February with an upper body injury, before returning Feb. 19 ... Motte has totaled four goals and four assists in 34 games this season for the 36-27-6 Canucks.

C Boo Nieves, New York Rangers

Nieves has been assigned to the Hartford Wolf Pack of the AHL, the team's minor-league affiliate ... For the 37-28-5 Rangers this season, he has appeared in four games, with no goals or assists ... For the Wolf Pack, Nieves has played in 43 games on the season, and has registered five goals and 22 assists.

LW Max Pacioretty, Las Vegas Golden Knights

The All-Star has 32 goals and 34 assists in 71 games on the season ... He leads the club in goals and points, and is second in assists ... His 66 points are tied for 20th in the entire league ... His 32 goals rank are tied for 13th in the NHL ... The Golden Knights are 39-24-8.

D Greg Pateryn, Minnesota Wild

Underwent a successful back surgery on Oct. 1 and played his first game of the season on Jan. 12 ... He has played in 20 total games on the season, and has totaled three assists ... The Wild are 35-27-7.

D Jacob Trouba, New York Rangers

Has seven goals and 20 assists in 70 appearances on the season for the 37-28-4 Rangers.

D Zach Werenski, Columbus Blue Jackets