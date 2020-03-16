"They were very disappointed," Howard said of his players, on the Inside Michigan Basketball radio show with host Brian Boesch. "You’re talking about young adults who love the game of basketball. All of them have worked extremely hard for this moment right here. For it to end the way it did, abruptly, it was disappointing. There were some emotional guys in the locker room, more for a guy like Jon [Teske] and Zavier [Simpson] , that their senior year had to end like this. There were guys that felt really bad for them, which is understandable because I felt bad for them, as well. The seniors now don’t get the opportunity to see where their last game ends for that Big Ten Tournament. At the end of the day, it’s about our health. As I told many folks, this is bigger than just basketball."

Michigan Wolverines basketball, like the rest of the college basketball world, had its season cut short due to the Coronavirus outbreak. Head coach Juwan Howard understood the decision made by the Big Ten and NCAA to cancel the postseason tournaments, but he and his players are still disappointed that the season ended the way it did.

"Jon is a high character guy. Everyone in the locker room loves him. He’s a fun guy, funny. He has developed year after year. He’s another one that’s done a great job representing the University of Michigan, wearing that jersey, being proud to wear the jersey. He’s a great example for guys like Colin Castleton, sitting there watching Jon work in practice and how he’s been able to take Colin under his wing and help him, and many others as well. He’s exactly what you want from a captain and a senior, being a guy that’s all in."

He’s [Simpson] been great," he said. "He’s been a great example. He’s represented the Michigan Block M how it should be worn. Everyone sees how hard he works on the court, have seen his passion through all the years wearing the Michigan jersey. He’s loved by his teammates, loved by his coaches. His work ethic is just like no other. One of the hardest workers that I’ve ever seen. He’s been a great guy to coach this year. I think all of his teammates are going to miss him; I know I’m going to miss him tremendously. He made my job a lot easier.

When asked what he will remember most about his first year at the helm of U-M basketball, Howard pointed to his group of players.

"The players," Howard said of what he'll remember most. "Each and every guy playing for one another, enjoying each other’s success, being all in, loving to come to practice every day, knowing I’m going to work with a great group of guys that are passionate about the game of basketball, wanting to learn more, wanting to know more, are open to accepting learning very well and a group that loves Michigan. Each and every one of them wants to be a part of the University of Michigan Block M, and they’ve proven that with how they represented the University. That’s what I’m going to remember the most about this team and this year."

Just four days removed from the cancellation of the season, Howard is still processing just how it ended so fast.

"I’m still taking it day by day and regrouping," he said. "There’s a lot of work to be done. I’ve been slowly getting into preparing for this offseason, but at the end of the day, I’m hit by it as well, just like the players, still devastated. It’s still fresh news for me. It’s still disappointing that our season ended this way. I haven’t gotten too far into looking to next year."

Even through the disappointment, this experience can be used as a learning opportunity, Howard insists.

"Adversity teaches us all a lesson," he said. "It helps us all grow, so this is a great learning tool for us all, not just our players but in general life. It’s a life lesson."

Howard has been a part of the U-M family since the early 90s, and returned in 2019 to serve as the program's head coach. He gave his appreciation for the "Michigan family" that helped him in his first season back.

"I appreciate all of the support out there from Michigan fans," Howard said. "They’ve been great all year, man. Unfortunately, we all have to experience this. At the end of the day, I know we have some of the best fans, great students. The Maize Rage has been awesome this year supporting the team. The players appreciate it. I know all the staff does, too. Not only that, our managers are some of the best in college basketball — great kids, hard workers, grinders, they’re all in, they do whatever they can to help the players, help the staff.

We just have a beautiful Michigan family that’s always been there, helping throughout the season. I’m just so grateful to have a great group of players to coach, a wonderful staff to help me and help serve the players and also the managers. The Michigan family — I’m forever grateful. And at the end of the day, I just wish everyone great health. I will always keep everyone in my prayers, and I mean that. I don’t say it just to say it. I will leave this by saying Go Blue."