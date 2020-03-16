News More News
Trip Down Memory Lane: U-M's NCAA Tournament Appearances Through The Years

Austin Fox • TheWolverine
Staff Writer
If the NCAA Tournament would have occurred this season, it would have been the 30th all-time appearance for the Michigan Wolverines' basketball program in the annual postseason event.

Even though U-M (or any other school, for that matter) won't be adding another chapter to its postseason history this year, it's still fun to look back and reminisce at everything the Wolverines have accomplished on basketball's biggest stage, dating all the way back to their first NCAA Tournament appearance in 1948.

*Special thanks to Kevin Fox, and Grant and Renae Droste for helping inspire this article

The Michigan Wolverines' basketball program celebrates its 1989 championship
The Michigan Wolverines' basketball team picked up an 80-79 overtime win over Seton Hall in 1989 to take home the National Championship. (AP Images)

The Maize and Blue have enjoyed immense success in the NCAA Tournament throughout the years, compiling an all-time record of 61-28 (68.5 winning percentage), while taking home the 1989 National Championship and making six other trips to the title game (1965, 1976, 1992, 1993, 2013 and 2018).

Michigan's first two trips to the Big Dance (1948 and 1964), however, ended in incredibly odd fashion (at least by today's standards), with both years concluding with victories … but no championships.

The reason for this is because after Michigan was knocked out each time (by Holy Cross in 1948 and by Duke in 1964), it went on to play a consolation game and came away with victories each time.

The Maize and Blue took down Columbia, 66-49, in 1948 in what was known as the Regional Third Place game, and then Kansas State, 100-90, in 1964 in the National Third Place game.

The 1965 Wolverine squad became the first to play for a National Title, but fell to John Wooden's UCLA dynasty that won the championship 10 out of 12 years from 1964 through 1975.

Michigan would make its second appearance in the National Title 11 years later in 1976, but lost to Bob Knight's Indiana club who finished 32-0 (college basketball's last undefeated team).

The Maize and Blue's magical run almost never occurred though, with Rickey Green hitting a game-winning baseline jumper with only six seconds left to give the Wolverines a nail-biting 74-73 win over Wichita State in the first round.

The NCAA Tournament expanded to 64 teams and took on its modern form in 1985, a year that saw U-M go 16-2 in conference play and win the league by four games under head coach Bill Frieder (1980-89), while entering the postseason with a 25-3 record and a 1-seed attached to its name.

Michigan in the NCAA Tournament
Year How far U-M Advanced Knocked out by No. of NCAA Tournament Teams

1948

Elite Eight

Holy Cross

8

1964

Final Four

Duke

25

1965

National Title

UCLA

23

1966

Elite Eight

Kentucky

22

1974

Elite Eight

Marquette

25

1975

First Round

UCLA

32

1976

National Title

Indiana

32

1977

Elite Eight

Charlotte

32

1985

Second Round

Villanova

64

1986

Second Round

Iowa State

64

1987

Second Round

North Carolina

64

1988

Sweet Sixteen

North Carolina

64

1989

National Champions

64

1990

Second Round

Loyola-Marymount

64

1992

National Title

Duke

64

1993

National Title

North Carolina

64

1994

Elite Eight

Arkansas

64

1995

First Round

Western Kentucky

64

1996

First Round

Texas

64

1998

Second Round

UCLA

64

2009

Second Round

Oklahoma

65

2011

Second Round

Duke

68

2012

First Round

Ohio

68

2013

National Title

Louisville

68

2014

Elite Eight

Kentucky

68

2016

First Round

Notre Dame

68

2017

Sweet Sixteen

Oregon

68

2018

National Title

Villanova

68

2019

Sweet Sixteen

Texas Tech

68
