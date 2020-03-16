The Wolverine Daily Newsstand: March 16
Tweets of the day
Zavier Simpson’s full farewell, for those of you without Instagram: pic.twitter.com/yhED3vJ0t3— Daniel Dash (@DanielDash_) March 15, 2020
My ALL TIME favorite Simpson moment!!! pic.twitter.com/5biQtzkdyV— Bill Hengesbach (@BHengesbach) March 15, 2020
This visual may give you an idea of how John Elliot earned the nickname “Jumbo” @JMorris23 @JumboElliott76 @CoachJim4UM @UMichFootball @UMichAthletics #GoBlue #JustWin pic.twitter.com/MNVUllInp1— Jon Jansen (@JonJansen77) March 15, 2020
The NCAA will not be releasing a bracket for the 2020 NCAA Tournament, per release.— Jon Rothstein (@JonRothstein) March 15, 2020
The 2020 NCAA Tournament Selection Show would be starting right now. pic.twitter.com/VOsGx1mkMP— Jim Weber (@JimMWeber) March 15, 2020
Gotta big decision to make here in the next hour.....watch 2018 BIg Ten Championship game on CBS or the MSU v Michigan game from last month on BTN????— Bill Hengesbach (@BHengesbach) March 15, 2020
At least in ‘13 Nat’l Title game didn’t then know we were losing to cheaters, so outrage was less than in Ohio State ‘16 Football game. To be honest, 1st down was 50-50 call in my mind. Not calling PI twice earlier in critical moments is what revealed the officials’ bias to me. https://t.co/TNsNWqrnQV— Todd J. Anson (@TJA4Michigan) March 15, 2020
We took the liberty of playing out the men’s #B1GTournament and, what do you know, it’s an all @PureMichigan Championship Sunday again🏀! Who wins? Like for Spartans 🟢⚪️ or Retweet for Wolverines 🟡🔵 #MarchMadness @Hugeshow pic.twitter.com/RrtoYYWP39— Brann's Steakhouse & Grille (@branns_steak) March 15, 2020
March 16, 2020 Rest in Peace John Ghindia! - https://t.co/WW89ZZdHfN pic.twitter.com/wwn7tbdbjP— GoBlue🏈Today (@GoBlue365) March 16, 2020
March 15, 2020
Is Nico Collins the best returning wide receiver in the Big 10? @adamgorney and @rivalsmike don't have the talented Michigan Wolverine at the top of their listhttps://t.co/tTsoEfpFrV pic.twitter.com/C961YEgfH1— Rivals (@Rivals) March 15, 2020
Dude was so excited he got a @_Dbush11 card pic.twitter.com/rVyMz6h1qr— KayMac (@KLee04) March 15, 2020
God Sat Me Down And Talked To Me I Listened †— Derrick Edwards III ☥ (@7derrickedwards) March 15, 2020
Recruitment Still Open...#TOP10🖤! pic.twitter.com/XtygyO0OlA
Incredibly grateful for everything this senior class put into the program. Thank you seniors! Forever #GoBlue pic.twitter.com/1aWpP26HoC— Michigan Water Polo (@UMichWaterPolo) March 15, 2020
Quote of the day
Top Headlines
• Chris Balas, TheWolverine: Zavier Simpson Offers his Farewell
• EJ Holland, TheWolverine: Blue Chips: Key Michigan Targets set to Make Cuts
• EJ Holland, TheWolverine: Top 2020 Signee A.J. Henning Bringing Plenty of 'Speed in Space' to Michigan
• Chris Balas, TheWolverine: Michigan Wolverines Basketball: Terrance Williams Found a Home in Ann Arbor
• Adam Gorney and Mike Farrell, Rivals.com: Buzz Worthy: Five Midwest Prospects That are Heating up
---
• Talk about this article inside The Fort
• Watch our videos and subscribe to our YouTube channel
• Listen and subscribe to our podcast on iTunes
• Learn more about our print and digital publication, The Wolverine
• Sign up for our newsletter, The Wolverine Now
• Follow us on Twitter: @TheWolverineMag, @Balas_Wolverine, @EJHolland_TW, @AustinFox42, @JB_ Wolverine, Clayton Sayfie and @DrewCHallett
• Like us on Facebook