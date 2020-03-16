News More News
The Wolverine Daily Newsstand: March 16

Austin Fox • TheWolverine
Staff Writer
Tweets of the day

Quote of the day

“This has been an amazing four years throughout my college career at The University of Michigan. Through all the ups and down, hatred, supporters, non-supporters, fans, family and friends & etc... I’m blessed to have the opportunity to be the person I am today, Zavier Simpson. I am more than hungry that I’ve ever been through my college career on wanting to reach goals I’ve never achieved. With all the madness, craziness that has happened in the past few years. I have managed to stand strong throughout it all. I appreciate all my friends & families, the fans who support us, my teammates, the coaching staff I’ve played under and anyone else who has helped. Not just me as a basketball player, but as a person off the court as well. Very appreciative of it all! I put all my trust in God’s hands and ask that we continue to stay faithful throughout the process and help those who are in time of need. Blessed to be a part of the people God has surrounded by these past 4 years at THE University of Michigan. Forever & Always, Go Blue Xavier Simpson.”
— Michigan senior point guard Zavier Simpson yesterday

Top Headlines

• Chris Balas, TheWolverine: Zavier Simpson Offers his Farewell

• EJ Holland, TheWolverine: Blue Chips: Key Michigan Targets set to Make Cuts

• EJ Holland, TheWolverine: Top 2020 Signee A.J. Henning Bringing Plenty of 'Speed in Space' to Michigan

• Chris Balas, TheWolverine: Michigan Wolverines Basketball: Terrance Williams Found a Home in Ann Arbor

• Adam Gorney and Mike Farrell, Rivals.com: Buzz Worthy: Five Midwest Prospects That are Heating up

