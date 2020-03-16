“This has been an amazing four years throughout my college career at The University of Michigan. Through all the ups and down, hatred, supporters, non-supporters, fans, family and friends & etc... I’m blessed to have the opportunity to be the person I am today, Zavier Simpson. I am more than hungry that I’ve ever been through my college career on wanting to reach goals I’ve never achieved. With all the madness, craziness that has happened in the past few years. I have managed to stand strong throughout it all. I appreciate all my friends & families, the fans who support us, my teammates, the coaching staff I’ve played under and anyone else who has helped. Not just me as a basketball player, but as a person off the court as well. Very appreciative of it all! I put all my trust in God’s hands and ask that we continue to stay faithful throughout the process and help those who are in time of need. Blessed to be a part of the people God has surrounded by these past 4 years at THE University of Michigan. Forever & Always, Go Blue Xavier Simpson.”

— Michigan senior point guard Zavier Simpson yesterday