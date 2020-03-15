Top 2020 Signee AJ Henning Bringing Plenty Of 'Speed In Space' To Michigan
AJ Henning is fast.Just how fast, you ask.Well, the Gatorade Player of the Year for the state of Illinois ran a verified 4.46 back in April of last year. He’s shaved a few ticks off since then.And ...
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news