The Wolverine Daily Newsstand: July 27
Tweets of the day
Jake Cronenworth comes through with an RBI double for his first career hit in his first #MLB at-bat. pic.twitter.com/4HK5Obt5I2— MLB Pipeline (@MLBPipeline) July 27, 2020
First run, first hit, first RBI... not a bad first game @JCronenworth10 !#ProBlue— Michigan Baseball (@umichbaseball) July 27, 2020
pic.twitter.com/iyOToOXT1O
Pardon the poor video quality on this play from 1971, but as @CoachWheat6 will tell you, when returning kickoffs, you must field the ball as a returner. If you don’t, well...stuff like this could happen. pic.twitter.com/F1EeGH6H75— Dr. Sap (@DrSap4UM) July 26, 2020
Kobe Bufkin has no regard for his body...WOW!!! pic.twitter.com/vfbrAGgd5Q— Indy Heat (@indyheatgymrats) July 26, 2020
I’ll be announcing my Final 6 schools on August 1st‼️— Harrison Ingram (@Harrisoniingram) July 26, 2020
.@TheRealFrankC_ checks in at 95 on the NFL Top 100 list 🦈 pic.twitter.com/DKO6N7mTnA— Kansas City Chiefs (@Chiefs) July 27, 2020
“He’s one of the best defensemen in the game.”— NHL Network (@NHLNetwork) July 26, 2020
And he's only a ROOKIE! We expect to see great things from Quinn Hughes for years to come. @Canucks | #NHLTopPlayers pic.twitter.com/0UvclhhQLe
Happy 49th anniversary to the all-Wolverine #Apollo15 mission to the Moon. #UMalumni David Scott, Alfred Worden, and James Irwin left behind a special certificate establishing "The University of Michigan Club of the Moon." 🌕 pic.twitter.com/GxfwovqDII— Michigan Alumni (@michiganalumni) July 26, 2020
JT and #GoAvsGo are looking sharp on final day of practice at home #ProBlue https://t.co/U6UwUl7DhL— Michigan Hockey (@umichhockey) July 26, 2020
#GoBlue pic.twitter.com/h869QfMz9K— Louis Hansen (@Louiehansen20) July 26, 2020
Checking out the @RiseAndFireCamp this morning @NxtLevelAtx 📍 pic.twitter.com/MWxo85sfNB— "EJ Holland" (@EJHolland_TW) July 26, 2020
Quote of the day
Top Headlines
• EJ Holland, TheWolverine: Recruiting Podcast: Thoughts on Michigan Prospects From the Road
• EJ Holland, TheWolverine: Blue Chips: Insider Notes From 2022 QB Recruiting
• EJ Holland, TheWolverine: Video, Analysis of U-M OL Commit Tristan Bounds
• Austin Fox, TheWolverine: The Wolverine Daily Newsstand — July 26
• Corey Evans, Rivals.com: Ranking the Contenders: Four-Star Center Efton Reid
---
• Talk about this article inside The Fort
• Watch our videos and subscribe to our YouTube channel
• Listen and subscribe to our podcast on iTunes
• Learn more about our print and digital publication, The Wolverine
• Sign up for our newsletter, The Wolverine Now
• Follow us on Twitter: @TheWolverineMag, @Balas_Wolverine, @EJHolland_TW, @AustinFox42, @JB_ Wolverine, Clayton Sayfie and @DrewCHallett
• Like us on Facebook