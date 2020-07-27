 Former Michigan Wolverines baseball player Jake Cronenworth recorded an RBI double in his first MLB at-bat yesterday!
{{ timeAgo('2020-07-27 07:00:00 -0500') }}

The Wolverine Daily Newsstand: July 27

Austin Fox • TheWolverine
Staff Writer
Tweets of the day

Quote of the day

"Jake Cronenworth comes through with an RBI double for his first career hit in his first #MLB at-bat."
— The MLB Pipeline Twitter account, after former Wolverine and current San Diego Padre Jake Cronenworth recorded an RBI double in his first MLB at-bat
Top Headlines

• EJ Holland, TheWolverine: Recruiting Podcast: Thoughts on Michigan Prospects From the Road

• EJ Holland, TheWolverine: Blue Chips: Insider Notes From 2022 QB Recruiting

• EJ Holland, TheWolverine: Video, Analysis of U-M OL Commit Tristan Bounds

• Austin Fox, TheWolverine: The Wolverine Daily Newsstand — July 26

• Corey Evans, Rivals.com: Ranking the Contenders: Four-Star Center Efton Reid

{{ article.author_name }}