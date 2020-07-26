The Wolverine Daily Newsstand: July 26
Tweets of the day
1️⃣2️⃣ All-Americans under @CoachJim4UM pic.twitter.com/Y9OFhaPeBN— Michigan Football (@UMichFootball) July 25, 2020
He just keeps getting better ↗️— Brooklyn Nets (@BrooklynNets) July 26, 2020
📼 | @CarisLeVert vs. SAS pic.twitter.com/dyaX1tex4e
Top performers? yeah, we BACK back.@CarisLeVert | @_bigjayy_ pic.twitter.com/EWtgQQymCO— Brooklyn Nets (@BrooklynNets) July 25, 2020
Thank God another day! 💯— Derrick Walton (@DerrickWalton10) July 25, 2020
#ProBlue https://t.co/JrC78fkQss— Michigan Hockey (@umichhockey) July 25, 2020
.@EJHolland_TW: Cubs pitcher by day, reporter by night. pic.twitter.com/STYKf7mxMS— Mike Singer (@Rivals_Singer) July 25, 2020
Y’all meet my new son🕺🏾😂 pic.twitter.com/vbIPxTfFVx— The Real Flash⚡️❄️ (@Xavierworthy2) July 25, 2020
After a great weekend in Gatlinburg, TN at @KohlsKicking NSC, I am blessed and proud to announce that I have earned an invite to play in the 2021 Under Armour All-America Game🇺🇸!!! Thank you @KohlsKicking for this amazing opportunity!!! pic.twitter.com/Vwl4eoW8Ri— Tommy Doman Jr (@tdoman36) July 26, 2020
Stay ho〽️e bro🙏 The best in Michigan go to Michigan!! #GoBlue https://t.co/UT0YRjyHub— Tommy Doman Jr (@tdoman36) July 25, 2020
Blessed #GoBlue pic.twitter.com/wW71m5HPSw— Raheem Anderson II (@espn_heem) July 25, 2020
Blessed #Goblue pic.twitter.com/uwiAeVt0Bt— Tristan Bounds (@bounds_tristan) July 25, 2020
🖤〽️ @Coach_Gattis pic.twitter.com/QrHZkdLKpd— “JT”Jayden Thomas (@jgpt333) July 26, 2020
Quote of the day
Top Headlines
• Austin Fox, TheWolverine: Financial Details Revealed for 27 Colleges, Including U-M's
• Chris Balas, TheWolverine: Michigan Basketball Recruiting: Three Down, Three to go
• John Borton, TheWolverine: 2020 Michigan Football Preview Excerpt: Quarterbacks Primer
• EJ Holland, TheWolverine: Thoughts on Michigan Targets From ESPN Delaware Camp
• Eric Bossi, Rivals.com: Re-Ranking the Contenders: Four-Star Center Charles Bediako
---
