USA Today released an interesting report this month detailing the revenues, expenses and overall finances of 227 collegiate programs' athletic departments from 2018-19. The following statistics reveal where the Michigan Wolverines' athletic department fits into the equation, and is especially intriguing as a whole when considering the financial difficulties numerous colleges are facing from an athletic standpoint during these uncertain times.

Michigan Wolverines Athletic Director Warde Manuel took over at U-M in 2016. (Lon Horwedel)

Michigan was fourth in the nation in total revenue from 2018-19, at $197,820,410. The only three programs higher on the list were Texas ($223,879,781), Texas A&M ($212,748,002) and Ohio State ($210,548,239). The USA Today report defined its total revenue categories as ticket sales, contributions, rights/licensing, student fees, school funds and "other." The Maize and Blue were third nationally, meanwhile, in total expenses, with a figure of $190,952,175. Ohio State ($220,572,956) and Texas ($204,234,897) were the only two athletic departments that had higher expense totals, with the category being defined as coaching/staff, scholarships, facilities/overhead and "other." An interesting observation from the report revealed that Michigan had $261,773 of its revenue allocated (0.1 percent), while the three other programs with higher revenues — Texas, Texas A&M and Ohio State — had none of theirs allocated.



