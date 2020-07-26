 Video, Analysis Of Michigan Wolverines Football Recruiting OL Commit Tristan Bounds From Private Workout
{{ timeAgo('2020-07-26 16:12:55 -0500') }} football

Video, Analysis Of Michigan OL Commit Tristan Bounds From Private Workout

Michigan Wolverines football recruiting, Jim Harbaugh hold a commitment from three-star offensive lineman Tristan Bounds.
EJ Holland • TheWolverine
The Wolverine's EJ Holland was in Baltimore this weekend and had an opportunity to see three-star Michigan offensive line commit Tristan Bounds at a private workout.

Watch full clips of Bounds and get our analysis below.

---

