 Thoughts On Michigan Wolverines Football Recruiting Commits, Targets From The Road
{{ timeAgo('2020-07-26 15:33:40 -0500') }} football Edit

Recruiting Podcast: Thoughts On Michigan Prospects From The Road

New England athlete Joenel Aguero holds a Michigan Wolverines football recruiting offer.
New England athlete Joenel Aguero holds a Michigan offer.
EJ Holland • TheWolverine
Recruiting Guru
@EJHolland_TW
The Wolverine's EJ Holland shares his thoughts from his time seeing a Michigan commit and several targets in Baltimore and Delaware over the weekend.

Listen to the podcast below.


