News More News
}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2019-11-25 10:00:00 -0600') }} football Edit

Monday Morning Quarterbacking: Another Elite Showing From U-M's Air Attack

Austin Fox • TheWolverine
Staff Writer
Related
Related
{{ link.display_text }} |

The Michigan Wolverines' football offensive air attack continues to light up opponents, with senior quarterback Shea Patterson torching Indiana for 366 yards and five touchdowns in the club's 39-14...

premium-icon
PREMIUM CONTENT

You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.

  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Members-only forums
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive highlights and interviews
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}