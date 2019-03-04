Michigan gutted out a huge win at Maryland to improve to 26-4. Thoughts on the game, the season to date and Saturday's MSU game.

A faction of Michigan fans look at three-point shooting woes and give the knee-jerk “this team sucks offensively” … this team is now No. 20 nationally in offensive efficiency. Couple that with then nation’s third most efficient defense and you get 26-4.

Keep in mind, too, that they’re doing this with Jordan Poole shooting 32.1 percent from three-point range in conference play. If you’d told us that at the beginning of the year, we wouldn’t have guessed the Wolverines would be in the championship hunt.

But they are, and while U-M isn’t the favorite to win the Big Ten at this point, needing help from Minnesota or Northwestern to beat Purdue this week, much stranger things have happened. U-M needed everything to go right down the stretch after losing to Purdue at home in 2011-12, but everything did, and they tied for the championship with an overachieving team.

Monday Musings: Hoops Thoughts – Post-Maryland And Down The Stretch (Column)