Michigan football is going to have some weaknesses in 2021 — even the most ardent optimists wouldn't deny it — but what exactly are we looking at? All eyes are on the offensive line and the defense at this point.

Plus, a few words on five-star Emoni Bates' recruitment on the basketball side ...

MONDAY MUSINGS: What can we expect from U-M in the trenches, and a word on top hoops recruiting Emoni Bates

RELATED

RELATED: Jim Harbaugh Identifies Michigan's Top Offensive Players Heading Into Summer

RELATED: Jim Harbaugh On New Staff Members, Expectations For Michigan's Defense