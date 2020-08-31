Monday Musings: The Path To Playing, Joe Milton, Chaundee Brown and More
Several thoughts on what we've picked up over the last several days on a potential football season, the quarterback battle, basketball rumblings and more.
RELATED
Latest On Drew Kendall | U-M O-Line Is 'Pushing Each Other' | EJ's 10 Recruiting Thoughts
Starting with football, and the current plan for the Big Ten ...Everyone wants to know the "most likely" scenario for a season."Gun to your head, when will they play?" someone asked this morning.
The answer — we don't know, because nobody knows. That's become abundantly clear at this point. There's no uniformity, a schism between university presidents, A.D.s and coaches, boosters, etc., and we're no closer to that answer than we were a few weeks ago ...
