Moussa Diabate impresses with NBA Combine results

Michigan forward Moussa Diabate is going through the NBA Draft process after declaring last month while maintaining his eligibility. Diabate received an invite to the NBA Combine and went through workouts on Tuesday. The 6-foot-10 French product walked away with boosted draft stock following his monster day. Diabate tested off the charts in comparison to other big-men prospects. Diabate combine results: Lane Agility: 11.16 (1st among centers) Max Vert: 36 (1st) Standing Vert: (2nd) 3/4 Sprint: 3.26 (1st) Shuttle Run: 2.9 (1st) Body Fat %: 2.7% (lowest among all NBA Combine participants)



