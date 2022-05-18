Moussa Diabate impresses with NBA Combine results
Michigan forward Moussa Diabate is going through the NBA Draft process after declaring last month while maintaining his eligibility.
Diabate received an invite to the NBA Combine and went through workouts on Tuesday.
The 6-foot-10 French product walked away with boosted draft stock following his monster day. Diabate tested off the charts in comparison to other big-men prospects.
Diabate combine results:
Lane Agility: 11.16 (1st among centers)
Max Vert: 36 (1st)
Standing Vert: (2nd)
3/4 Sprint: 3.26 (1st)
Shuttle Run: 2.9 (1st)
Body Fat %: 2.7% (lowest among all NBA Combine participants)
Diabate isn't mentioned in most mock drafts, including ESPN's two-round mock draft immediately following the conclusion of the draft lottery.
However, testing out with numbers like that followed up with a few impressive team workouts, and Diabate's ceiling is sky-high in this draft. He still has to go through the rest of the combine, including offensive & defensive drills, and how he does in those matters. But the NBA Draft is upside-driven, so testing is integral to a front office's selection.
Elsewhere, Michigan forward Caleb Houstan, despite underwhelming on high expectations in his freshman season, declared early while maintaining his eligibility and is widely projected to be picked 30th overall by the Thunder.
By the day, it's looking more likely that both of Michigan's impact freshmen from last season will depart for the league.
---
Not a subscriber to The Maize and Blue Review? Sign up today!
Discuss this article on our premium message boards
Follow our staff on Twitter @MaizeBlueReview, @JoshHenschke, @BrandonJustice_, @DanielDash_, @DennisFithian, @StephenToski, @Baird_CJ, @ZachLibby, @JimScarcelli, @TrevorMcCue
Subscribe to our podcast on Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts and Spotify
Subscribe to The Maize and Blue Review on YouTube!
Like The Maize and Blue Review on Facebook!