Another painful way to lose a game, another chance for a special season that goes by the wayside at the hands of a rival.

That was Saturday afternoon for Michigan football in a 37-33 loss at Michigan State, and it’s become a familiar script.

A lot had to go wrong for the Wolverines to lose in East Lansing Saturday, including MSU making some outstanding, winning plays when it appeared they were about to get blown out … and a lot did. Untimely turnovers, sketchy reviews, a couple touchdowns given up when the defense wasn’t set … added up, it resulted in a tough-to-stomach loss.

“It didn’t go the way we wanted it to go,” head coach Jim Harbaugh said. “I thought we played hard. Now we’re going to have to strengthen our resolve.”

That was pretty much most of the hard-hitting stuff from Harbaugh in the postgame.

Yes, he was upset with the calls, especially an Aidan Hutchinson touchdown that was overturned after a David Ojabo sack just before the half. The Wolverines were up 20-14, and what looked like a fumble recovery in the end zone for a two-score lead was inexplicably overturned.

If there was conclusive evidence, only the guys in stripes seemed to see it.

“I made my thoughts known as the game was going on,” Harbaugh said.