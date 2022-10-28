Michigan State utilized the bye week to prepare for its in-state rivalry contest against Michigan to get healthy so the Spartans could field the best possible team it possibly can against the Wolverines on Saturday.

According to Michigan State head coach Mel Tucker, who spoke on his radio show this week, the program is bringing back important players like defensive lineman Jacob Slade and Xavier Henderson, who have missed considerable time this season due to injury.

In fact, Tucker boasted that this will be the healthiest the team has been since the early stages of the season.

“There was a point in the season where we were down to a three-man rotation for two spots, which is not great,” Tucker said. “But when you get a guy like Slade back and then you get Jalen Hunt back, now you can get four or five guys rolling through there and keep them fresh and they can play hard.

“We’re starting to get some guys back and we’re going to be probably the healthiest that we’ve been since game two. Hopefully, that’s going to be a factor for us, but I like what I see in practice. The guys are very, very motivated. We know our best 60 is ahead of us, so Saturday night we get an opportunity to go out there and prove it.”

As for Tucker, he is looking forward to seeing Michigan Stadium packed and loud for its under-the-lights showcase.

Everyone knows what happened the last time the Spartans came to town in 2020, this edition of the rivalry, however, will be a bit different.

“It’s special,” Tucker said of Saturday. “As a player and as a coach, going there and playing, it’s a big stage. That’s what we all want, that’s what we’re here to do. Players come to Michigan State to play in this game and games like it. It’s a great opportunity, we’re looking forward to it. It’s going to be a great atmosphere for college football, a great atmosphere for everyone involved. We’re just counting down.”