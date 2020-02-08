News More News
{{ timeAgo('2020-02-08 18:44:21 -0600') }} basketball Edit

Must-See Photo Feature, Video Highlights Of U-M's Win Over MSU

Chris Balas • TheWolverine
Senior Editor

Michigan handled Michigan State 77-68 to improve to 5-7 in conference play. The Wolverines got a balanced scoring effort in victory.

Redshirt junior big man Austin Davis fights for a loose ball.
Redshirt junior big man Austin Davis fights for a loose ball. (Lon Horwedel)
U-M celebrates a win.
U-M celebrates a win. (Lon Horwedel)
Sophomore Brandon Johns grabs a rebound.
Sophomore Brandon Johns grabs a rebound. (Lon Horwedel)
Eli Brooks smothered Cassius Winston much of the afternoon.
Eli Brooks smothered Cassius Winston much of the afternoon. (Lon Horwedel)
David DeJulius finishes off the glass. The sophomore guard provided key minutes.
David DeJulius finishes off the glass. The sophomore guard provided key minutes. (Lon Horwedel)
DeJulius blows by Cassius Winston.
DeJulius blows by Cassius Winston. (Lon Horwedel)
DeJulius finishes.
DeJulius finishes. (Lon Horwedel)
DeJulius prepares to defend Winston.
DeJulius prepares to defend Winston. (Lon Horwedel)
U-M defenders box up Winston.
U-M defenders box up Winston. (Lon Horwedel)
Winston looks for room against Brooks as Tom Izzo looks on.
Winston looks for room against Brooks as Tom Izzo looks on. (Lon Horwedel)
Eli Brooks directs traffic.
Eli Brooks directs traffic. (Lon Horwedel)
Brooks fires from deep.
Brooks fires from deep. (Lon Horwedel)
Brooks drives on Foster Loyer.
Brooks drives on Foster Loyer. (Lon Horwedel)
Brooks looks for room to drive.
Brooks looks for room to drive. (Lon Horwedel)
Franz Wagner scrambles for a loose ball.
Franz Wagner scrambles for a loose ball. (Lon Horwedel)
Wagner looks to drive.
Wagner looks to drive. (Lon Horwedel)
Wagner hooks over Loyer.
Wagner hooks over Loyer. (Lon Horwedel)
Wagner celebrates a finish.
Wagner celebrates a finish. (Lon Horwedel)

---

