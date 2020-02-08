{{ timeAgo('2020-02-08 18:44:21 -0600') }}
basketball
Must-See Photo Feature, Video Highlights Of U-M's Win Over MSU
Chris Balas
•
TheWolverine
Senior Editor
Michigan handled Michigan State 77-68 to improve to 5-7 in conference play. The Wolverines got a balanced scoring effort in victory.
---
