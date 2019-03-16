"Is Isaiah [Livers] a better shooter than you now?" was the query, and it piqued both of the sophomores' interest while they sat next to each other celebrating a 76-49 Big Ten Tournament semifinal victory over Minnesota.

The question wasn't even finished yet before Jordan Poole dismissed with an emphatic "no."

"Did you hear what he just asked?" Poole said to Livers with mock disgust.



Livers had.

"Percentages," Livers said with a smile. "Percentages."

Livers went off for 21 points in 23 minutes and made four of his six shots against the Golden Gophers. Poole, meanwhile, notched seven assists and earned praise from head coach John Beilein for his floor game, as well.

"I'm going to tell you this right now," Poole began.

"Okay ... he shoots more," Livers interrupted, rolling his eyes.

"No, no, no, no, no," Poole said. "He is so open on all his shots. I don't know why teams are not respecting him shooting."

"Because he hit a game winner! Who's going to let him shoot a wide open three?" Livers said. "Nobody in the country."

"If I was as open as he was, my percentages would look like him, but I'm not," Poole responded.



In reality, the two were happy for each other's success and looking forward to Sunday's Big Ten Tournament championship game against Michigan State.

It was reminiscent of last year's exchange between Zavier Simpson and Duncan Robinson, roommates during the NCAA Tournament.