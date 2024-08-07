PHNjcmlwdD4KICBhbmd1bGFyLm1vZHVsZSgncml2YWxzJykucnVuKGZ1bmN0 aW9uKGdvb2dsZUFuYWx5dGljc1NlcnZpY2UpIHsKICAgIGdvb2dsZUFuYWx5 dGljc1NlcnZpY2Uuc2V0R2FDbGllbnRJZCgnRy1XQk5CQjhTNVZRJyk7CiAg fSk7Cjwvc2NyaXB0PgoK
Myles Hinton argues 2024 offensive line will be 'better than last year'

Brock Heilig • Maize&BlueReview
Staff Writer
@brockheilig

Presumed starting left tackle Myles Hinton joined Jon Jansen and Brian Boesch on Wednesday's episode of the 'In the Trenches' podcast. Hinton, who is in his second season with the Wolverines after transferring from Stanford, discussed the depth of Michigan's offensive line.

Last season, Michigan's offensive line failed to win the Joe Moore Award (given to the nation's best offensive line) for the first time in three years, but the big men up front were arguably just as dominant.

LaDarius Henderson, Trevor Keegan, Drake Nugent, Zak Zinter and Karsen Barnhart anchored the offensive line for the majority of the season. Trente Jones filled in when Zak Zinter suffered his season-ending injury, but the Wolverines' offensive line was nothing short of exceptional in 2023.

Michigan's elite depth in the trenches allowed for Jones to step in at right tackle and for Barnhart to slide to right guard without a hiccup for the most important games of the season.

Hinton touched on that depth in Wednesday's podcast episode.

"My whole thing last year was the '1' and '2' of the line could have started at any school, in my opinion, any school," Hinton said. "Yeah, so like, there really was not a huge fall off in skill from the first and second group, in my opinion, at least. I feel like we're going to get it done."

It's been well documented that Michigan loses its top six offensive linemen from last year's team, but Hinton is confident that the new starting five in the trenches will get things done. After all, he opined that the entire second string could have started at any school in the nation last season.

"We're going to get it done, and adding Josh Priebe on to the squad — he's a great leader. He's a natural leader, strong player," Hinton said. "He knows what he's doing, too. So that would be another good mind on the [offensive] line. Yeah, I just feel like if anything, we'll be better than last year, if anything, because we have something to prove. [We have] something to prove because everyone's counting us out, like, 'Oh, whatever, they lost guys,' but, like, we're still here. We are still here, and we're ready to go."

According to a fall camp update from Maize and Blue Review's Josh Henschke, Hinton and Priebe "are the only ones who have a starter role locked in right now." At center, senior Greg Crippen and graduate student Raheem Anderson are in the midst of a tight battle.

Senior Giovanni El-Hadi appears to be the leader at right guard, and at right tackle, junior Andrew Gentry and graduate student Jeff Persi are fighting for a starting role.

Michigan's offensive line has been as elite as it gets in college football since Sherrone Moore began coaching the unit in 2021.

