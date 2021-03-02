 Myles Pollard Goes In-Depth On Michigan Wolverines Football Recruiting, Mo Linguist, Will Johnson, More
football

Myles Pollard Goes In-Depth On Michigan, Mo Linguist, Will Johnson, More

EJ Holland
Recruiting Guru
@EJHolland_TW
Myles Pollard could be closing in on a decision.

The four-star 2022 cornerback out of Brentwood (Tenn.) Ravenwood just released a top schools list of Kentucky, Michigan, Oklahoma, Tennessee, Virginia Tech and Washington.

With the ongoing dead period, Pollard has no date finalized but said he is likely going to pull the trigger without making visits.

“I narrowed it down based on my relationships with the coaching staff and just what I felt was right,” Pollard said. “I went from 37 schools to six, so it was just about cutting it down. I think a decision is coming next. There is no timeline. It’s just whenever it feels right.”

Michigan offered Pollard a little more than a month ago and is making him a top priority on the cornerback board.

New U-M co-defensive coordinator Maurice Linguist has been leading the charge for Pollard and is the biggest reason the Wolverines are high on the list.

