Payton Page is one of the most heavily recruited defensive linemen in the country.

The four-star prospect from Dudley (N.C.) made a couple of visits this summer and is in the process of scheduling some game visits for the fall.

“I went to Clemson and Tennessee,” Page said. “I’m going to Georgia on Sept. 21. I want to get to Ohio State soon.”

Sign up for a new annual membership to TheWolverine.com and get 25% off PLUS a FREE $75 Adidas gift card