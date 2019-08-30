News More News
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2019-08-30 06:38:40 -0500') }} football Edit

Nation's Top 2021 DT Eyeing Michigan Visit

EJ Holland • TheWolverine
Recruiting Analyst

Payton Page is one of the most heavily recruited defensive linemen in the country.

The four-star prospect from Dudley (N.C.) made a couple of visits this summer and is in the process of scheduling some game visits for the fall.

“I went to Clemson and Tennessee,” Page said. “I’m going to Georgia on Sept. 21. I want to get to Ohio State soon.”

Sign up for a new annual membership to TheWolverine.com and get 25% off PLUS a FREE $75 Adidas gift card

Qrqzqd4fzdcojutvpyvx
North Carolina defensive lineman Payton Page holds a Michigan offer.
premium-icon
PREMIUM CONTENT

You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.

  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Members-only forums
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive highlights and interviews
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}