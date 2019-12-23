Nation's Top 2021 TE Hudson Wolfe Talks New Michigan Offer
With most of its 2020 recruiting class signed, sealed and delivered, Michigan is now turning its attention to some of the best prospects in the 2021 class.
Just a few days after early signing day, the Wolverines extended an offer to Hudson Wolfe, the nation’s top ranked tight end for next cycle.
“I was very excited about it,” Wolfe said. “I see all these offers as opportunities, and this is just another opportunity to do what I love.”
Along with Michigan, Wolfe also has scholarships in hand from Alabama, Auburn, Georgia, LSU, Ole Miss, Penn State and several other major programs.
Right now, Wolfe is taking the process slow and doesn’t have any early favorites. However, the four-star prospect from Savannah (Tenn.) Hardin County made it clear that he wants to learn more about Michigan.
