With most of its 2020 recruiting class signed, sealed and delivered, Michigan is now turning its attention to some of the best prospects in the 2021 class.

Just a few days after early signing day, the Wolverines extended an offer to Hudson Wolfe, the nation’s top ranked tight end for next cycle.

“I was very excited about it,” Wolfe said. “I see all these offers as opportunities, and this is just another opportunity to do what I love.”