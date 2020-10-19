Bradenton (Fla.) IMG Academy proved its No. 1 national ranking with a statement win over Texas powerhouse Duncanville over the weekend.

After giving up an early touchdown, the IMG defense buckled down and completely shut down Duncanville the rest of the game. Rivals100 2022 safety Kamari Wilson played a big role in that effort, notching several tackles.

“We all know that nobody can beat us but us,” Wilson said. “Nobody can mess with us. That’s why we’re the No. 1 team in the country. It’s like a brotherhood. They welcomed me with open arms when I came here. We play as a team. Our defensive backs are official. Nobody can pass on us.”