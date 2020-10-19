Nation's Top 2022 Safety Goes In-Depth On Michigan
Bradenton (Fla.) IMG Academy proved its No. 1 national ranking with a statement win over Texas powerhouse Duncanville over the weekend.
After giving up an early touchdown, the IMG defense buckled down and completely shut down Duncanville the rest of the game. Rivals100 2022 safety Kamari Wilson played a big role in that effort, notching several tackles.
“We all know that nobody can beat us but us,” Wilson said. “Nobody can mess with us. That’s why we’re the No. 1 team in the country. It’s like a brotherhood. They welcomed me with open arms when I came here. We play as a team. Our defensive backs are official. Nobody can pass on us.”
Wilson, the No. 1 ranked safety in America for next cycle, holds offers from programs across the country, including Alabama, Florida, Georgia, LSU, Michigan, Nebraska, Oregon, Texas and USC.
While he’s taking his time with the process early on, Wilson is looking to narrow down his lengthy offer sheet soon.
“I’m just chilling on my recruitment right now,” Wilson said. “I’m just really focused on the season right now. After the season, I’m going to focus more on my recruitment. But I might drop a Top 10 soon.”
