 Rivals100 DB Kamari Wilson Talks Michigan Wolverines Football Recruiting, JJ McCarthy Connection
{{ timeAgo('2021-01-13 07:00:00 -0600') }} football Edit

Nation's Top 2022 Safety Talks Michigan, JJ McCarthy Connection

EJ Holland • TheWolverine
Recruiting Guru
@EJHolland_TW
Kamari Wilson wanted to see what football in Texas was all about.

The Rivals100 safety from Bradenton (Fla.) IMG Academy joined Houston-based Fast 7v7 for the Pylon tournament in Dallas over the weekend and impressed against fellow top recruits from around the country.

“Coming down here with Fast Houston, I’m surrounded by a whole bunch of dogs,” Wilson said. “They are people that are trying to reach the same goal as me. It’s just getting me better and the players around me better.”

On the recruiting front, Wilson is one of the most sought-after defensive backs nationally. He currently holds offers from Alabama, Florida, Georgia, LSU, Miami, Michigan, Oklahoma, Texas, USC and a slew of other major programs.

While fellow elite prospects are narrowing down their lists, Wilson is in no rush to make any kind of moves in his recruitment.

“I’m trying to take it more serious, but I’m not making any decision any time soon.” Wilson said. “I’m going to make my decision on signing day unless a school really stands out to me. I’m not going to come out with a list or anything. I'm going anonymous”

