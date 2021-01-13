Kamari Wilson wanted to see what football in Texas was all about.

The Rivals100 safety from Bradenton (Fla.) IMG Academy joined Houston-based Fast 7v7 for the Pylon tournament in Dallas over the weekend and impressed against fellow top recruits from around the country.

“Coming down here with Fast Houston, I’m surrounded by a whole bunch of dogs,” Wilson said. “They are people that are trying to reach the same goal as me. It’s just getting me better and the players around me better.”