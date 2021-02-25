Delp has notched new offers from Nebraska and Texas since releasing his list, so his recruitment may not be calming down as much as he would like.

Still, Delp is really enjoying his contact with Michigan. After all, the Wolverines were the first to extend a scholarship. U-M assistant Sheronne Moore jumped on Delp in September when he was a complete unknown on the recruiting trail.

The fact that Michigan offered Delp, who is now ranked as the nation’s top tight end, so early has the Wolverines very much in play in his recruitment. In fact, Michigan is clearly in the top half of Delp’s short list.