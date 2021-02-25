Nation's Top 2022 Tight End Recruit Goes In-Depth On Michigan
Oscar Delp has made his first cut.
The 2022 Rivals100 tight end out of Cumming (Ga.) West Forsyth recently trimmed his lengthy offer list down to 13 schools. Major programs like Alabama, Clemson, Florida, Georgia, Michigan, Oklahoma and USC highlighted the group.
“My recruitment is still open, but I had to get my phone to calm down a little bit,” Delp said. “It was too much with Zooms and phone calls with some schools I knew I wasn’t going to go to. I cut it down to 13 to calm it down.”
Delp has notched new offers from Nebraska and Texas since releasing his list, so his recruitment may not be calming down as much as he would like.
Still, Delp is really enjoying his contact with Michigan. After all, the Wolverines were the first to extend a scholarship. U-M assistant Sheronne Moore jumped on Delp in September when he was a complete unknown on the recruiting trail.
The fact that Michigan offered Delp, who is now ranked as the nation’s top tight end, so early has the Wolverines very much in play in his recruitment. In fact, Michigan is clearly in the top half of Delp’s short list.
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news