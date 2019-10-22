Moliki Matavao has seen his phone blow up over the last couple of months.

Ranked as the nation’s top tight end in the 2021 class, Matavao holds several major offers and is constantly hearing from coaches at premier programs.

“It’s very stressful,” Matavao said. “I’m just trying to see where the 2020 class sits and where all the guys are going to go. But I’m not really focused on it a lot. I want to focus on my team and the big goal of winning a state championship.”

