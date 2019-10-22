News More News
Nation's Top Ranked 2021 Tight End Talks Michigan

EJ Holland • TheWolverine
Recruiting Analyst

Moliki Matavao has seen his phone blow up over the last couple of months.

Ranked as the nation’s top tight end in the 2021 class, Matavao holds several major offers and is constantly hearing from coaches at premier programs.

“It’s very stressful,” Matavao said. “I’m just trying to see where the 2020 class sits and where all the guys are going to go. But I’m not really focused on it a lot. I want to focus on my team and the big goal of winning a state championship.”

Las Vegas tight end Maliki Matavao holds an offer from Michigan.
Michigan made sure to reach out to the Henderson (Nev.) Liberty product on Sept. 1, the date college coaches were allowed to initiate contact with high school juniors.

The Wolverines are looking to land an elite prospect at the position, and Matavao is around the top of the board. Matavao said he has high interest in the Wolverines early on.

