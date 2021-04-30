Malachi Nelson just wrapped up his spring sophomore season, but that didn’t stop him from making an appearance at ‘The Mecca’ last weekend.

The five-star 2023 quarterback from Los Alamitos (Calif.) suited up for Ground Zero and flashed his elite arm talent throughout the Pylon 7v7 Las Vegas tournament.

“It’s been a minute since I’ve been on the 7v7 circuit,” Nelson said. “It’s definitely fun to come back out here and compete.”