Nation's Top Ranked 2023 Quarterback Talks Michigan
Malachi Nelson just wrapped up his spring sophomore season, but that didn’t stop him from making an appearance at ‘The Mecca’ last weekend.
The five-star 2023 quarterback from Los Alamitos (Calif.) suited up for Ground Zero and flashed his elite arm talent throughout the Pylon 7v7 Las Vegas tournament.
“It’s been a minute since I’ve been on the 7v7 circuit,” Nelson said. “It’s definitely fun to come back out here and compete.”
It may be early in the process, but Nelson is fully focused on his recruitment. In fact, Nelson is looking to make a commitment before the beginning of his junior year, so he can be the leader for his class.
Nelson has a few summer visits planned out and is in the process of mapping out some other potential stops.
