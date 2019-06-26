While many college basketball analysts questioned the hire of Howard because of the recent track record of coaches jumping to college basketball from the NBA, CBSSports.com writer Matt Norlander didn’t think that was too much of a concern.

Norlander gets where those concerns are coming from, however.

“My big takeaway with that is there is some legitimacy to those observations and criticisms,” Norlander told the Wolverine. “If there’s a skepticism about the Howard hire, I get that. But it is still such a small sample size and it’s exclusion bias because if you were to take every other hire in college basketball over the past 15 years and look at those hires within a certain context [such as] all hires made of [coaches] 50 years old or older or 31-39, or 40-49 … We don’t do that because it’s not as obvious as what Howard comes from.