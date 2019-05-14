The news of John Beilein heading to the NBA after 12 seasons at Michigan sent shockwaves throughout college basketball Monday.

For Mike Rutherford, a national college basketball expert for SBNation.com, he was not expecting the news.

“It was definitely surprising,” Rutherford said. “It would have been more surprising had he not flirted so heavily with the Pistons last year. I say flirted, but he was a finalist for that position and by a lot of accounts, I think he probably would’ve accepted it had they offered him."