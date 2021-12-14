National Signing Day: Decisions to watch during the early signing period

While Michigan has most of its 2022 class in the fold, Wednesday could potentially put the proverbial bow on top of a very talented class for the Wolverines. With many recruits across the country holding off on announcing their commitments until they can officially sign with programs, the Wolverines have a number of targets making their college choice official on Wednesday. Let's run down some of the major announcements that should be of interest to U-M fans.

Deone Walker

WHEN: December 15, between 8-11 a.m. EST FINALISTS: Michigan and Kentucky VERDICT: The in-state lineman is down to the Wolverines and Kentucky and seems genuinely torn between the two programs. After what appeared to be a race the Wolverines had wrapped up by the summer, the Wildcats have done a strong job getting into position here. This one has been going back and forth all season long.

Not a member of The Maize and Blue Review? Sign up today!

Darrius Clemons

WHEN: December 15, 3 p.m. EST FINALISTS: Auburn, Miami, Michigan, Oregon, Penn State VERDICT: A native to Michigan, the Wolverines utilized Mario Cristobal's departure to get back into the race for Clemons. After appearing to be a lock to Oregon, it now appears to be a two-team race for Clemons between Auburn and Michigan.

Derrick Moore

WHEN: December 15, 2:45 p.m. EST FINALISTS: None public but assumed to be Michigan and Ole Miss VERDICT: Michigan utilized Lincoln Riley's departure to get back into the race for the talented defensive lineman. After a weekend official to Ann Arbor, the Wolverines are squarely in the mix. Moore has a lot of St. Frances connections with the U-M program, including teammates Blake Corum and Nikhai Hill-Green as well as his former head coach, Biff Poggi, who is an off-field assistant for Jim Harbaugh.

Keon Sabb

WHEN: December 15, time TBA FINALISTS: None public but Michigan firmly in the mix VERDICT: After hosting Keon Sabb on a visit during the Ohio State game, questions were surrounding the four-star safety and whether a flip to the Wolverines could be possible. The Wolverines were aided after Clemson defensive coordinator Brent Venables became Oklahoma's head coach. Sabb decommitted from the Tigers shortly after Venables' departure. While his finalists are largely unknown, expect the Wolverines to be paying close attention to his decision.

Amorion Walker