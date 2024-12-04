National Signing Day Hub: Live blog of Michigan Football Class of 2025

The early signing period has arrived as the class of 2025 football recruits can officially sign with college programs across the country. Follow along with M&BR's live blog of the day's festivities.

LIVE BLOG

- Bobby Kanka is the first commit of the day to officially sign Recruiting Story: The Michigan native has been a Wolverine commit since August but Sparty took another shot and got him on campus after the coaching changes this offseason. Kanka shut down his recruitment again and has been one of the more consistent commits, had a very strong season for Howell.

Outlook: Kanka has played all over the line on both sides of the ball, including tight end on offense. Currently a defensive end, most expect Kanka to end up on the interior, likely playing 3T as a defensive tackle. Kanka is a disrupter at the line, a great block shedder. He will be solid rotational piece and eventual starter for Michigan.



- Donovan Johnson is officially in Recruiting Story: After a knee injury that robbed him of his junior season, Donovan Johnson fell through the cracks a bit in terms of the recruiting rankings due to his loss of time on the field. U-M running backs coach Tony Alford saw Johnson as a fit for the program and pushed hard for Johnson despite recovering from a knee injury.

Outlook: A track-and-field speedster, Johnson has the makings to be a lightning-fast running back prospect from the Wolverines the further out he gets from his knee injury. With a depth chart that is yet to have a clear number-one starter, Johnson will get the opportunity, at the very least, to come in and compete for snaps with Jasper Parker.



- Travis Moten has committed to Michigan and will be signing with the Wolverines. Recruiting Story: A late identification by the staff, a strong senior season had the Wolverines all over Travis Moten. A late visit to campus sealed the deal as Moten makes a signing day decision.

Outlook: An impressive frame and still relatively raw, Moten projects to be a 'project' at defensive line who will need a little bit of seasoning before he sees the field. If his promise holds, Moten could be an underrated take who turns into a very productive defensive end.



- Jamar Browder is next Recruiting Story: Browder is another flip Michigan was able to secure late in the cycle as he was committed to NC State for over five months before deciding on the Wolverines in early November. Wide receivers coach Ron Bellamy and head coach Sherrone Moore were able to build a solid relationship with Browder after getting him on campus a couple times before he flipped.

Outlook: At 6-foot-4, Browder has the prototypical size to be an outside-the-numbers, downfield type of wide receiver who can be a vertical threat and win contested balls to help his quarterback out. At Santaluces (Fla.), that’s exactly what he has shown on film, along with an ability to gain yards after the catch.



- Avery Gach is next up Recruiting Story: Gach is a Michigan native and appeared to be a long-time Michigan lean. That doesn’t mean the Wolverines didn’t have to fight for his commitment. Michigan State worked hard, and when Jim Michalczik went to Alabama, he also recruited Gach there. In the end, Gach stayed home, giving Michigan its guard of the future.

Outlook: I have said this entire cycle that I thought Gach was a five-star talent who was heavily undervalued because of his future at guard. Zak Zinter, Trevor Keegan, Ben Bredeson. This is the type of player Michigan got in Gach. He has the size and technique to be a dominant run blocker and could start early in Ann Arbor.



- Chase Taylor is in Recruiting Story: Michigan LB coach Brian Jean-Mary quickly identified the Georgia native as someone who was a target for the program and didn’t waste any time bringing him into the fold. Committed to the program since June, Taylor was the first LB prospect committed to the 2025 class.

Outlook: With some development and time under the strength and conditioning program, Taylor has the makings to be a multi-year contributor on special teams and on defense due to athleticism alone. A raw prospect, he will need some time before he sees the field on a consistent basis for the Wolverines’ defense.



- Signee Avery Gach speaks with our Dennis Fithian about joining the Wolverines program.