Naurato: 'The goal has always been to be the head coach of this program'
Earlier in August, Michigan announced that after one season on the coaching staff, Brandon Naurato would serve as the team's interim head coach. The coaching position had only been vacant for two days, but Athletic Director Warde Manuel felt he had the right person in Naurato.
"We are fortunate to have someone of Brandon Naurato's caliber to lead our ice hockey team for the upcoming year," Manuel said in a press release. "I had conversations with many individuals who care greatly about this program and appreciate the insight they shared. Brandon will do a great job leading the program, and I look forward to our student-athletes and staff benefiting from his leadership."
Naurato played four seasons for the Wolverines from 2006-09. He totaled 32 goals and 32 assists in 130 career games. Naurato says even 15 years ago, as a college student, he discussed this opportunity with his teammates.
"Nobody would know this outside of maybe some of my classmates 15 years ago, but even when I was here, I've got an idea of what I want Michigan to be, and other reasons that I love Michigan," said Naurato. "The goal has alway been to be the head coach of this program."
Now that Naurato is the man in charge of the Michigan hockey program, he has the freedom to tweak and alter things to his liking, which is something he's been thinking about for more than a decade.
"I look at it like taking over a business," Naurato said. "I've acquired a business with a great brand, and there's been a lot of great things that have happened here, and then we're going to make some upgrades and just trying to be better every day."
"I think we had a great culture last year," he said. "We're going to keep building on that. I think culture comes from great people. Books and signs on the wall are great, and that stuff matters for little reminders, but I think it's all about your people."
As Naurato looks to keep the culture in the right spot, talent will be one thing he doesn't need to worry about right away. The Wolverines boasted one of the most talented rosters in college hockey last year, and they bring in a strong recruiting class to go along with the already talented roster.
The interim head coach says he has received a lot of positivity and respect from his players throughout the transition.
"There's been an overwhelming response of positivity," Naurato said. "I think the guys are energized, are excited to go, and they know that they're going to get honest feedback... we have their best intentions in mind."
Naurato will look to bring the program its first Big Ten regular season championship, as well as its third conference tournament title. The regular season is set to begin on Oct. 7 with a home game against Lindenwood.
