Naz Hillmon capitalizes on extended minutes as Atlanta Dream rout Fever

Former Michigan star Naz Hillmon made the most of her extended minutes with the Atlanta Dream on Tuesday night, as she made the first baskets of her WNBA career as the Dream cruised to a 101-79 victory over the Indiana Fever.

In 18 minutes of action, the most of her young career so far, Hillmon scored the first three buckets of her career. She went 3-5 from the field while also adding five rebounds and 3 assists in the winning effort.

Hillmon was also recognized by the Dream's official Twitter account for her effort plays on defense.