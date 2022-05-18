Naz Hillmon capitalizes on extended minutes as Atlanta Dream rout Fever
Former Michigan star Naz Hillmon made the most of her extended minutes with the Atlanta Dream on Tuesday night, as she made the first baskets of her WNBA career as the Dream cruised to a 101-79 victory over the Indiana Fever.
In 18 minutes of action, the most of her young career so far, Hillmon scored the first three buckets of her career. She went 3-5 from the field while also adding five rebounds and 3 assists in the winning effort.
Hillmon was also recognized by the Dream's official Twitter account for her effort plays on defense.
Hillmon has appeared in four games for the Dream so far this season.
---
Discuss this article with our community on our premium message boards
Not a subscriber to The Maize and Blue Review? Sign up today to gain access to all the latest Michigan intel TMBR has to offer
Follow our staff on Twitter: @JoshHenschke, @BrandonJustice_, @ZachLibby, @TrevorMcCue, @DennisFithian, @BrockHeilig, @DanielDash_, @StephenToski, @Baird_CJ, @JimScarcelli
Subscribe to our podcasts: Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts and Spotify
Check out The Maize and Blue Review's video content on YouTube!
Follow The Maize and Blue Review on social media: Facebook, Twitter and Instagram