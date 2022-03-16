Naz Hillmon earns first AP All-America first-team honors in program history

Under the leadership of Kim Barnes Arico and the efforts of Naz Hillmon, the Michigan women's basketball program has reached new heights in recent years.

It's no surprise that the glass ceiling is breaking once again.

Hillmon was named to the Associated Press' All-America first team on Wednesday, making her the first Wolverine in program history to earn the honors. She finished last season as a second-teamer.

"This is such an incredible honor for Naz to be recognized as one of the top players in the country," U-M head coach Kim Barnes Arico said. "She obviously makes such an impact on the court for our program and has helped elevate Michigan women's basketball. It's not what just she does on the court, but it's also her impact in the community and her ability to continue to use her voice for change that are such a huge part of her legacy at Michigan."

In 27 games this season, Hillmon averaged 21 points, and 9.4 rebounds per game while averaging 33 minutes per game.

The Wolverines return to the court on Saturday as it faces No. 14 American in the NCAA Tournament.

