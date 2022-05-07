Naz Hillmon makes Atlanta Dream roster, could make WNBA debut on Saturday

Former Michigan star Naz Hillmon could make her WNBA debut on Saturday as the Atlanta Dream tips off its season. However, it wasn't always a guarantee she was going to get there.

With the Dream co-owner Renee Montgomery labeling Hillmon the steal of the draft, Hillmon fell to the second round to the Dream who was waiting with open arms.

Even with the slide, Hillmon had to make the team and she did just that. She survived the last round of roster cuts and could see her WNBA debut.

Speaking with The Atlanta Journal-Constitution this week, Hillmon feels that she, too, has found a great with the Dream.

"This became a great landing spot for me, and a lot of it is because they’re rebuilding,” Hillmon said. “Everything is new to everyone, and not just to me. As a rookie, it might be hard to pick up things that teams have been doing for multiple years. Everybody is learning here, and I don’t feel like I am a couple of steps behind.”

While Hillmon excelled in Ann Arbor, the Dream know that tweaks to her game need to be made in order for her to be successful in the WNBA ranks.

Fortunately for Hillmon, though, the franchise are willing to be patient and let he grow at her own speed and she develops during her rookie season.

“We knew, no matter what, that our second-round pick would have an opportunity to make this team,” Dream general manager Dan Padover said. “We didn’t know that it would be someone who we really like and could help us for a long time. We were fortunate that Naz hit both of those (qualities).

“We are OK with the fact that she may need to change some things from college in order to be successful in the pros. We’re going to be patient when some other teams might not be.”

The Dream faces the Dallas Wings on Saturday. Tipoff is scheduled for 8 p.m. EST.

---

