Naz Hillmon makes WNBA debut with Atlanta Dream in winning effort

Hillmon would add 11 minutes, a rebound and an assist in the winning effort.

The Dream would end up defeating the Wings 66-59 with Hillmon seeing the court in a limited role.

Former Michigan star Naz Hillmon's WNBA dreams came true on Saturday as she recorded the first minutes of her career as the Atlanta Dream kicked off its season against the Dallas Wings.

As has been the plan all along for Hillmon, the Dream are willing to be patient as the former Wolverine star adjusts to the professional level.

“We knew, no matter what, that our second-round pick would have an opportunity to make this team,” Dream general manager Dan Padover said recently. “We didn’t know that it would be someone who we really like and could help us for a long time. We were fortunate that Naz hit both of those (qualities).

“We are OK with the fact that she may need to change some things from college in order to be successful in the pros. We’re going to be patient when some other teams might not be.”

The Dream return to the court on May 11 as it faces Los Angeles Sparks.

