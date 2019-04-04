NBA Draft Analyst Sam Vecenie Talks Charles Matthews' Pro Potential
Don't miss out on any of our exclusive football, basketball and recruiting coverage. Click here to get your 30-day free trial!
Even though redshirt junior guard Charles Matthews has one year of eligibility remaining, he participated in Michigan’s Senior Night festivities on Feb. 28.
That along with his teammates talk throughout the year that Matthews was approaching this season with a heightened urgency indicates that he likely played his last game at Michigan. If and when he tries to become an NBA player, he will be an intriguing prospect for scouts.
Possessing a limited offensive game, Matthews makes up for it by being one of the best defenders in the country at his position. Talking with the Athletic’s NBA Draft analyst Sam Vecenie, he said it makes sense if Matthews doesn’t return to Michigan.
“I really don’t know what he has left to prove necessarily unless you’re of the opinion that he can become a higher-level shooter,” Vecenie said. “ I don’t necessarily buy that just given that we have four years of evidence now that he’s just not there as a shooter.”
Subscribe today to read the full article and get everything Rivals has to offer.
- Members-only message boards
- Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
- Exclusive highlights and recruiting interviews
- Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
- Breaking recruiting news