NBA Draft: Caleb Houstan selected No. 32 overall by Orlando Magic
Michigan wing Caleb Houstan has heard his name selected in the 2022 NBA Draft. With the No. 32 overall pick, the first pick in the second round, the Orlando Magic selected Houstan.
The Magic, who selected Duke's Paolo Banchero with the first overall pick, are familiar with former Wolverines.
The Magic selected Franz Wagner with its first-round pick last year, with Houstan also joining former Wolverines Mo Wagner and Ignas Brazdeikis.
It has largely been silence coming from Houstan and his camp since he entered his name into the NBA Draft. He chose not to attend the NBA Combine and when he made the decision to stay in the draft, no announcement came from Houstan.
Houstan spent one season in Ann Arbor. Starting at small forward from the very start of the season, Houstan's season ran in line with the team. Ups and downs, breakout performances that never seemed to lead to consistent play across away games or multiple tough game streaks. Houstan posted a slash line of 38/36/78 averaging 10.1ppg.
Originally from Canada, Houstan came to the Wolverines from Montverde Academy in Florida. He was a top 10 recruit in the country in the 2021 class.
