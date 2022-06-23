NBA Draft: Caleb Houstan selected No. 32 overall by Orlando Magic

Michigan wing Caleb Houstan has heard his name selected in the 2022 NBA Draft. With the No. 32 overall pick, the first pick in the second round, the Orlando Magic selected Houstan.

The Magic, who selected Duke's Paolo Banchero with the first overall pick, are familiar with former Wolverines. The Magic selected Franz Wagner with its first-round pick last year, with Houstan also joining former Wolverines Mo Wagner and Ignas Brazdeikis.