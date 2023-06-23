Michigan small forward Jett Howard was the first Wolverine to hear his name called during the 2023 NBA Draft on Thursday, as the Orlando Magic selected him No. 11 overall.

The U-M to Orlando pipeline continues, as Howard will be joining fellow Wolverines Franz Wagner, Moritz Wagner and Caleb Houstan on the roster.

The Magic also added Arkansas' Anthony Black No. 6 overall and Magic president Jeff Weltman believes the franchise selected two competitors that will raise the intensity within the franchise.

"You talk about competitors; guys that want to compete night in and night out,” said Magic Head Coach Jamahl Mosley. “These are two young men that are very capable of that. Two great character kids that can step in right away into this group and add value on and off the court. They’re going raise the level up a ton.”

For Howard, he sees a perfect fit with the Magic as he believes he can help space the floor.

“Honestly, I feel like I'll fit in like a glove with my ability to space the floor and make open shots,” said Howard. “I've always been able to play with good other players throughout high school and college, so I think I'll fit in really well with them.”

Weltman agrees with Howard's assessment, as he noted that Howard's lone season in Ann Arbor was marred with injuries that held back what could've been a fruitful season for him if healthy.

“Jett is not just a shooter,” Weltman explained. “Jett is skilled, he (has a great) IQ, and he’s got good size. But the hidden thing about Jett is that he played most of the season injured. And we believe that there’s more to Jett than he was able to show.”