NBA Mock Draft Roundup: Caleb Houstan lone Wolverine mocked to be drafted

The NBA Draft is tonight in Brooklyn. It has been a long process for the two Wolverines who have entered the draft. In each of the mock drafts posted today, Moussa Diabate is not featured in any major outlet. It appears Diabate was unable to turn a strong combine performance into an ascension on NBA mock draft boards. Caleb Houstan was featured in some of the mock drafts, let's see where draft experts have the one-and-done forward slotted.

CBS Sports

Gary Parrish from CBS Sports has Caleb Houstan in the first round, selected with the 29th pick by the Memphis Grizzlies. "Houstan declined an invitation to the NBA Combine, at which point speculation grew that he might have a first-round promise. His lone season at Michigan was largely underwhelming — but he's still a talented wing with size in possession of an encouraging jumper, which automatically makes him a legitimate first-round option." 2022 NBA Mock Draft: Orlando takes Jabari Smith at No. 1, but Chet Holmgren has highest upside - CBSSports.com

ESPN

ESPN's latest mock draft from Jonathan Givony has the San Antonio Spurs taking Caleb Houstan with their 38th pick in the second round. Givony has been one of the more connected experts to Houstan's camp throughout the process.

Diabate undrafted.

2022 NBA mock draft: Projecting all 58 picks based on latest intel and scouting (Insider required)

NBADraft.net

NBADraft.net has Caleb Houstan going in the second round with the 35th pick to the Orlando Magic. Orlando would be an interesting landing spot for Houstan as he would likely be tasked with backing up the player he replaced in Ann Arbor, Franz Wagner. NBA Mock Draft - NBADraft.net