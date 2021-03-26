No. 2 seed Michigan Wolverines hockey (15-10-1) was set to take on No. 3 seed Minnesota Duluth Friday night in the opening round of the NCAA Tournament, but the Maize and Blue have removed from the tournament due to positive COVID-19 tests within U-M's Tier I testing group. The game will be ruled a no-contest as Minnesota Duluth will advance to the next round of competition. The decision was made by the NCAA Division I Men's Ice Hockey Committee, in consultation with the NCAA Medical Advisory Group. RELATED: Michigan Basketball Getting More Comfortable With Living In Indy, Life Without Livers RELATED: Maize And Blue Breakdown Podcast With Sayfie And Fox (March 25)

Michigan Wolverines hockey's NCAA Tournament bid this season was the 38th in program history. (USA TODAY Sports Images)

Click the image to sign up for TheWolverine.com, free for 60 days!

The move by the NCAA served as disappointing — and baffling — news for the program. "I'm devastated for these players. These student-athletes have done a wonderful job all year of making sacrifices to get to this point of the year," head coach Mel Pearson said in a statement. "It's unfortunate. I don't completely understand the final decision but I have to respect it. "They've given so much and to get this opportunity taken away from them, it's hard to swallow. I know it's just a game, but it's extremely important to these young men. It's two years in a row now we've been denied an opportunity to compete in the national championship. It has quite sunk in yet.