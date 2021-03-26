NCAA Removes Michigan Hockey From Tournament Due To COVID-19 Protocols
No. 2 seed Michigan Wolverines hockey (15-10-1) was set to take on No. 3 seed Minnesota Duluth Friday night in the opening round of the NCAA Tournament, but the Maize and Blue have removed from the tournament due to positive COVID-19 tests within U-M's Tier I testing group. The game will be ruled a no-contest as Minnesota Duluth will advance to the next round of competition.
The decision was made by the NCAA Division I Men's Ice Hockey Committee, in consultation with the NCAA Medical Advisory Group.
The move by the NCAA served as disappointing — and baffling — news for the program.
"I'm devastated for these players. These student-athletes have done a wonderful job all year of making sacrifices to get to this point of the year," head coach Mel Pearson said in a statement. "It's unfortunate. I don't completely understand the final decision but I have to respect it.
"They've given so much and to get this opportunity taken away from them, it's hard to swallow. I know it's just a game, but it's extremely important to these young men. It's two years in a row now we've been denied an opportunity to compete in the national championship. It has quite sunk in yet.
"I want to wish all the teams still playing good health, good luck and stay safe. Lastly, I want to make sure to thank the Michigan Hockey supporters. I've been blown away by the number of people who care deeply about and support this program. It truly means a lot to me and to our players. We'll be back. Michigan Hockey will be back. Stronger and ready to go next year."
U-M hockey student-athletes and staff had remained in daily testing protocol since the conclusion of the Big Ten Tournament and was preparing for Friday's contest when notified by the NCAA.
This season's NCAA Tournament bid was the 38th overall in U-M history, which is tied for the most with Minnesota. The Wolverines have a 53-30 all-time NCAA Tournament record, including a Division I-record nine national championships.
