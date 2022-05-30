NCAA Tournament: Michigan baseball draws Oregon in Louisville region

Michigan baseball will face Oregon to open the NCAA Tournament following the program's Big Ten Tournament Championship.

The two-seed Ducks lost both of their games in the PAC-12 Tournament to Arizona & Arizona State after winning seven of their final eight games.

Meanwhile, top-seed Louisville also lost both of its games in the ACC Tournament to Pitt and Georgia Tech. But a 38-18-1 record keeps them ranked No. 12 nationally and a regional host. The Cardinals took two-of-three from the Wolverines in an early-season series.

Southeast Missouri State (SEMO) lost seven of its last 11 games before knocking off top-seed Belmont in a winner-take-all final to win its conference championship and advance to the NCAA Tournament with a 37-20 record.

Rutgers, who the Wolverines beat in the Big Ten Tournament final, did not make the NCAA Tournament despite a top-50 RPI finish.

Michigan takes on Oregon in the second game on Friday in Louisville. The time set for the first pitch is yet to be determined.