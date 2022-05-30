NCAA Tournament: Michigan baseball draws Oregon in Louisville region
Michigan baseball will face Oregon to open the NCAA Tournament following the program's Big Ten Tournament Championship.
Here's how the Louisville regional sets up:
The two-seed Ducks lost both of their games in the PAC-12 Tournament to Arizona & Arizona State after winning seven of their final eight games.
Meanwhile, top-seed Louisville also lost both of its games in the ACC Tournament to Pitt and Georgia Tech. But a 38-18-1 record keeps them ranked No. 12 nationally and a regional host. The Cardinals took two-of-three from the Wolverines in an early-season series.
Southeast Missouri State (SEMO) lost seven of its last 11 games before knocking off top-seed Belmont in a winner-take-all final to win its conference championship and advance to the NCAA Tournament with a 37-20 record.
Rutgers, who the Wolverines beat in the Big Ten Tournament final, did not make the NCAA Tournament despite a top-50 RPI finish.
Michigan takes on Oregon in the second game on Friday in Louisville. The time set for the first pitch is yet to be determined.
