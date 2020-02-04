New 2021 OL Target Pat Coogan Talks Michigan Offer, Upcoming Visit
The Wolverine's EJ Holland stopped by Chicago (Ill.) Marist to catch up with three-star 2021 offensive lineman Pat Coogan, who recently notched an offer from Michigan.
Read the full Q&A below.
EJ: You had a lot of coaches come through during the contact period. What was that experience like?
PC: It was really busy, but it was also a lot of fun. The whole process has been really fun. Balancing school, our workouts and meeting with schools is a tasking experience. But overall, it’s been good.
EJ: You have quite a few offers. How are you handling the recruiting process early on?
PC: I’m really just letting everything play out by itself. I’m not forcing anything. Obviously, I have a bunch of help from my coaches and my parents as well. They are all very helpful. I’m just letting it play out, basically.
