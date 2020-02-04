EJ: You had a lot of coaches come through during the contact period. What was that experience like?

PC: It was really busy, but it was also a lot of fun. The whole process has been really fun. Balancing school, our workouts and meeting with schools is a tasking experience. But overall, it’s been good.

EJ: You have quite a few offers. How are you handling the recruiting process early on?

PC: I’m really just letting everything play out by itself. I’m not forcing anything. Obviously, I have a bunch of help from my coaches and my parents as well. They are all very helpful. I’m just letting it play out, basically.