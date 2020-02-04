News More News
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2020-02-04 17:50:59 -0600') }} football Edit

New 2021 OL Target Pat Coogan Talks Michigan Offer, Upcoming Visit

EJ Holland • TheWolverine
Recruiting Guru
@EJHolland_TW

The Wolverine's EJ Holland stopped by Chicago (Ill.) Marist to catch up with three-star 2021 offensive lineman Pat Coogan, who recently notched an offer from Michigan.

Read the full Q&A below.

Offer valid only until Thursday night, February 6, 2020
Offer valid only until Thursday night, February 6, 2020
Chicago offensive lineman Pat Coogan holds a Michigan offer.
Chicago offensive lineman Pat Coogan holds a Michigan offer.

EJ: You had a lot of coaches come through during the contact period. What was that experience like?

PC: It was really busy, but it was also a lot of fun. The whole process has been really fun. Balancing school, our workouts and meeting with schools is a tasking experience. But overall, it’s been good.

EJ: You have quite a few offers. How are you handling the recruiting process early on?

PC: I’m really just letting everything play out by itself. I’m not forcing anything. Obviously, I have a bunch of help from my coaches and my parents as well. They are all very helpful. I’m just letting it play out, basically.

premium-icon
PREMIUM CONTENT

You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.

  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Members-only forums
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive highlights and interviews
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}