New 2022 QB Target Alex Orji Goes In-Depth On Michigan, Jim Harbaugh
Michigan struck gold last cycle when it landed Rivals100 quarterback JJ McCarthy out of national powerhouse Bradenton (Fla.) IMG Academy.
Finding a signal-caller to come in after him has proven to be a bit of a daunting task, especially with a change of the guard. Michigan parted ways with quarterbacks coach Ben McDaniels this offseason and brought in Matt Weiss from the Baltimore Ravens.
With Weiss settled in, Michigan has identified a couple of key targets at the position, including three-star 2022 Garland (Texas) Sachse prospect Alex Orji, who just notched an offer from the Wolverines earlier this week.
“Getting a Michigan offer is a big deal,” Orji said. “It’s a big-time school with a big-time athletic program. Getting to talk to Coach (Jim) Harbaugh and Coach Weiss was a big deal. I like the way they did things. I talked to Coach Mo (Maurice Linguist) as well. That was a little more personal since he knows my family. Overall, it’s a big-time offer.”
Michigan head coach Jim Harbaugh personally extended the scholarship to Orji. And both Harbaugh and Weiss made a strong first impression on him.
