 New 2022 QB Target Alex Orji Goes In-Depth On Michigan, Jim Harbaugh
News More News
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2021-03-26 15:37:08 -0500') }} football Edit

New 2022 QB Target Alex Orji Goes In-Depth On Michigan, Jim Harbaugh

EJ Holland • TheWolverine
Recruiting Guru
@EJHolland_TW
Related
Related
{{ link.display_text }} |

Michigan struck gold last cycle when it landed Rivals100 quarterback JJ McCarthy out of national powerhouse Bradenton (Fla.) IMG Academy.

Finding a signal-caller to come in after him has proven to be a bit of a daunting task, especially with a change of the guard. Michigan parted ways with quarterbacks coach Ben McDaniels this offseason and brought in Matt Weiss from the Baltimore Ravens.

With Weiss settled in, Michigan has identified a couple of key targets at the position, including three-star 2022 Garland (Texas) Sachse prospect Alex Orji, who just notched an offer from the Wolverines earlier this week.

Click the image to sign up for TheWolverine.com, free for 60 days!
Click the image to sign up for TheWolverine.com, free for 60 days!

“Getting a Michigan offer is a big deal,” Orji said. “It’s a big-time school with a big-time athletic program. Getting to talk to Coach (Jim) Harbaugh and Coach Weiss was a big deal. I like the way they did things. I talked to Coach Mo (Maurice Linguist) as well. That was a little more personal since he knows my family. Overall, it’s a big-time offer.”

Michigan head coach Jim Harbaugh personally extended the scholarship to Orji. And both Harbaugh and Weiss made a strong first impression on him.

premium-icon
PREMIUM CONTENT

You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.

  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Members-only forums
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive highlights and interviews
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}