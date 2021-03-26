Michigan struck gold last cycle when it landed Rivals100 quarterback JJ McCarthy out of national powerhouse Bradenton (Fla.) IMG Academy.

Finding a signal-caller to come in after him has proven to be a bit of a daunting task, especially with a change of the guard. Michigan parted ways with quarterbacks coach Ben McDaniels this offseason and brought in Matt Weiss from the Baltimore Ravens.

With Weiss settled in, Michigan has identified a couple of key targets at the position, including three-star 2022 Garland (Texas) Sachse prospect Alex Orji, who just notched an offer from the Wolverines earlier this week.