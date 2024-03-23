New 2024 Michigan Football Jersey Numbers
Michigan Football has released its spring roster, giving us our first look at new jersey numbers and changes.
Changes & Transfers
- EDGE Josaiah Stewart has changed to #0
- Transfer LB Jaishawn Barham is wearing #1.
- Transfer G Josh Priebe is wearing #68
Freshman Jersey Numbers
2 - QB Jadyn Davis
5 - S Jacob Oden
18 - LB Cole Sullivan
22 - TE Brady Prieskorn
23 - LB Jeremiah Beasley
33 - EDGE Dominic Nichols
53 - OL Jake Guarnera
77 - OL Blake Frazier
81 - TE Hogan Hansen
