New 2024 Michigan Football Jersey Numbers

Trevor McCue • Maize&BlueReview
Senior Editor
@trevormccue

Michigan Football has released its spring roster, giving us our first look at new jersey numbers and changes.

Changes & Transfers

- EDGE Josaiah Stewart has changed to #0

- Transfer LB Jaishawn Barham is wearing #1.

- Transfer G Josh Priebe is wearing #68


Freshman Jersey Numbers

2 - QB Jadyn Davis

5 - S Jacob Oden

18 - LB Cole Sullivan

22 - TE Brady Prieskorn

23 - LB Jeremiah Beasley

33 - EDGE Dominic Nichols

53 - OL Jake Guarnera

77 - OL Blake Frazier

81 - TE Hogan Hansen


---

